 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Erik Spoelstra signs eight-year extension with Heat worth at least a reported $100 million

  
Published January 10, 2024 10:34 AM
Heat give Spoelstra record-setting extension
January 10, 2024 11:23 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Miami Heat signing head coach Erik Spoelstra to a record-setting, 8-year, $120 million contract extension.

Erik Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA right now and the Heat are paying him like it.

Spoelstra and the Heat have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth at least $100 million, according to multiple reports (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports $120 million, although that likely includes incentive bonuses).

Contracts in the past year for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and Monty Williams in Detroit set the bar for top coaches at north of $10 million a season. Since then, both Steve Kerr in Golden State and Michael Malone in Denver have signed extensions in that range. This extension brings Spoelstra into that group, which he deserves after leading seemingly undermanned Heat rosters to the NBA Finals two of the past four seasons. Even players who were not originally fans have come around on Coach Spo.

Spoelstra has been the Heat coach since 2008 and has come to embody the Heat culture. He worked his way up from a video coordinator to the big chair and it’s widely expected around the league that at some point in the future — not soon, but eventually — he will step from coaching into the Heat front office.

Spoelstra has won two NBA titles as a coach and gotten Miami to the Finals six times. In his 15 years as a head coach, the Heat have had a losing record twice.

This is a smart signing by Miami — when you have the best in the business you don’t let them go. As for Spoelstra, he doesn’t want to be anywhere else.

Mentions
Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Erik-Spoelstra.jpg Erik Spoelstra