Former 13-year NBA player, league ambassador Jason Collins battling brain tumor

Jason Collins, the 13-year NBA veteran player who became a league ambassador after his playing days — famously the first pro athlete to come out as gay while still playing in the NBA or any major American sports league — is battling a brain tumor, his family has announced.

His family released this statement through the league:

“NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

While Collins had an impressive NBA career, he is best known for being the first person to come out as gay while playing in a major professional American sports league. Here is what he wrote at the time:

“I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay. I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport. But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different.’ If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”

Our thoughts are with our friend and colleague, Jason Collins, and his family. https://t.co/TkL5a2DOFI pic.twitter.com/bHcp9IzwyZ — NBA (@NBA) September 11, 2025

Collins, 46, and his twin brother Jarron Collins dominated Southern California high-school basketball together at Harvard-Westlake — having twin athletic 7-footers on a high school team wins a lot of games — before choosing to attend Stanford together. There, Collins helped lead the Cardinal to the Elite Eight one season and the Final Four the next. Collins was the No. 18 overall pick of the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft, then was traded on draft night with Richard Jefferson to the New Jersey Nets. Collins had a growing role with the Nets and was the starting center on the 2003 team that reached the NBA Finals with Jason Kidd at point guard (Collins was matched up with Hall of Famer David Robinson in those Finals, which the Tim Duncan Spurs won).

Collins earned his reputation as a physical, rock-solid defensive center who went on to play 13 NBA seasons for the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards (finishing his career with the Nets, who had moved to Brooklyn at that point). His reputation was that of a “pro’s pro” and the kind of players coaches and GMs wanted in their locker rooms.

After retiring from playing, Collins became an ambassador for the league, serving in that role at a number of events. Collins has long had a relationship with film producer Brunson Green, and the couple was married earlier this year.

Our thoughts are with Collins and his family.

