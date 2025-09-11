 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event
Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Raven Saunders on suspension: ‘This is a setback, but it’s not the end of my journey’

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250911.jpg
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_lacvslv_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event
Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Raven Saunders on suspension: ‘This is a setback, but it’s not the end of my journey’

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250911.jpg
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_lacvslv_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Former 13-year NBA player, league ambassador Jason Collins battling brain tumor

  
Published September 11, 2025 01:14 PM

Jason Collins, the 13-year NBA veteran player who became a league ambassador after his playing days — famously the first pro athlete to come out as gay while still playing in the NBA or any major American sports league — is battling a brain tumor, his family has announced.

His family released this statement through the league:

“NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

While Collins had an impressive NBA career, he is best known for being the first person to come out as gay while playing in a major professional American sports league. Here is what he wrote at the time:

“I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay. I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport. But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different.’ If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”

Collins, 46, and his twin brother Jarron Collins dominated Southern California high-school basketball together at Harvard-Westlake — having twin athletic 7-footers on a high school team wins a lot of games — before choosing to attend Stanford together. There, Collins helped lead the Cardinal to the Elite Eight one season and the Final Four the next. Collins was the No. 18 overall pick of the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft, then was traded on draft night with Richard Jefferson to the New Jersey Nets. Collins had a growing role with the Nets and was the starting center on the 2003 team that reached the NBA Finals with Jason Kidd at point guard (Collins was matched up with Hall of Famer David Robinson in those Finals, which the Tim Duncan Spurs won).

Collins earned his reputation as a physical, rock-solid defensive center who went on to play 13 NBA seasons for the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards (finishing his career with the Nets, who had moved to Brooklyn at that point). His reputation was that of a “pro’s pro” and the kind of players coaches and GMs wanted in their locker rooms.

After retiring from playing, Collins became an ambassador for the league, serving in that role at a number of events. Collins has long had a relationship with film producer Brunson Green, and the couple was married earlier this year.

Our thoughts are with Collins and his family.