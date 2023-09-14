 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former Celtics, Magic player Brandon Hunter dies at age 42

  
Published September 14, 2023 06:06 PM
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE - APRIL 16: Brandon Hunter #34 of the Orlando Magic smiles during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16, 2005 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks won 113-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Brandon Hunter, the former Ohio University star who played two NBA seasons — one with the Celtics, one with the Magic — then had a long career playing overseas, died during a workout in Orlando Tuesday. Hunter was age 42.

Hunter collapsed and passed away during a hot yoga workout, an exercise he did regularly his mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC News.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” she said. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

Hunter, a Cincinnati native, was a star at Ohio University, where he was a three-time first-team All-MAC honoree and the school’s all-time leading rebounder. He led the NCAA in rebounds in 2003.

Hunter was drafted in the second round and played 67 games across two NBA seasons with the Celtics and Magic, and in that time was one of the best offensive rebounders in the league. Hunter was selected by the Celtics, but after his rookie season he was left unprotected in the expansion draft and the Charlotte Bobcats selected him, then later traded him to the Orlando Magic. Hunter played eight more seasons in Europe before returning to the United States.

Hunter is survived by his wife and three children. Our thoughts are with his family.

