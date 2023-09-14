Former Celtics, Magic player Brandon Hunter dies at age 42

Brandon Hunter, the former Ohio University star who played two NBA seasons — one with the Celtics, one with the Magic — then had a long career playing overseas, died during a workout in Orlando Tuesday. Hunter was age 42.

Hunter collapsed and passed away during a hot yoga workout, an exercise he did regularly his mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC News.

“It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly,” she said. “He was in good shape as far as we know. We’re just shocked.”

🙏

We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family.



- The DeVos family, players, coaches and staff of the @OrlandoMagic

Hunter, a Cincinnati native, was a star at Ohio University, where he was a three-time first-team All-MAC honoree and the school’s all-time leading rebounder. He led the NCAA in rebounds in 2003.

We are saddened to hear about the loss of Ohio basketball legend Brandon Hunter. Our thoughts are with Brandon's family at this time.

Hunter was drafted in the second round and played 67 games across two NBA seasons with the Celtics and Magic, and in that time was one of the best offensive rebounders in the league. Hunter was selected by the Celtics, but after his rookie season he was left unprotected in the expansion draft and the Charlotte Bobcats selected him, then later traded him to the Orlando Magic. Hunter played eight more seasons in Europe before returning to the United States.

Hunter is survived by his wife and three children. Our thoughts are with his family.