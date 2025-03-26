Frustrated coach Will Hardy unloads on Jazz: ‘You are a member of a team. This is not about you.’

Utah’s young core had an impressive first half Tuesday night, leading Memphis 65-64 at the break. That was the last of the good play by the Jazz for the night.

Utah was outscored 76-38 in the second half of what became a blowout loss, shooting less than 40% and getting outworked in every aspect of the game. In his postgame press conference, Jazz head coach Will Hardy unloaded on his team, with quotes via Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

“Pass the mother******* ball. Run back on defense. When it’s time to communicate what we’re doing on defense, you should do it at a volume louder than I’m talking to you right now. When there is a loose ball, you need to want it more than the other team. You are a member of a team. This is not about you. This is not a personal workout for you.”

While the Jazz are tanking this season and have the second-worst record in the league, a culture of effort and accountability can still be established — Mark Daigneault did that in Oklahoma City, and when the talent started to come, that team blossomed. That’s the foundation Hardy is trying to build in Utah, and he wasn’t feeling it during the second half Tuesday night.

“I’ve talked a lot about how we carry ourselves meaning something to me, and those words are not hollow. That second half was really disappointing, and it’s not representative of who we want to be as an organization. It’s not representative of who I want us to be.

“There are very few times where I’ve been disappointed in our group, and tonight I’ll drive home disappointed. But we have to all wake up tomorrow and get back to work. And it is one game. It is one half. I understand that, and I’ll get some sleep and wake up tomorrow with perspective. But during the game, perspective is for the birds. The lights are on, you’re competing. You’re representing an organization, representing a fan base, our community. That was just unacceptable.”

It’s been a rough season in Utah, but this is a franchise and an ownership/management team that doesn’t want to have a lengthy rebuilding process, they want to turn this around fast. Some of that will depend on the luck of the lottery balls and the team’s player development skills, but some of turning this around is about building a culture.

Will Hardy is trying to ensure the Jazz players live up to that standard.