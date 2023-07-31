 Skip navigation
Garrett Temple signs with Toronto Raptors on one-year deal

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 31, 2023 02:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Garrett Temple #41 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In a locker room with young stars but a lot of questions about direction — and trade rumors flying about — having a stabilizing veteran influence is a smart move.

Which is why the Raptors are bringing in guard Garrett Temple for what will be his 14th NBA season, a story Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke.

This contract is for the veteran minimum and puts the Raptors at the max of 15 guaranteed contracts heading into training camp. This is bad news for Jeff Dowtin, who now is on the outside looking in at that last roster spot. With Fred VanVleet gone to Houston, the Raptors signed Dennis Schroder for the point, with Malachi Flynn backing him up. There could be minutes for Temple, the solid veteran, in that rotation.

What Temple really brings to the table is a steady form of leadership every team can use. He expressed it best a year ago when Christian Clark of the Times-Picayune interviewed Temple and asked about his longevity in the NBA.

Professionalism. That’s the number one thing I say [to young players], man. If you look across the league at guys, you have two or three guys per team that if they’re a*******, they can stay in the league. If they are real, real a*******, they can stay in the league for maybe five years. The rest of us — if you’re a role player, you can’t be a headache. Because you’re a dime a dozen. They can find another one of you. Professionalism will make you stand out from the bunch. I tell them professionalism. Perseverance. Making sure you believe in yourself. Having a good support system. All of those things.”

The Raptors could use all those things this season, and at the veteran minimum this is a solid pick-up.

