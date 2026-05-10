Golden State’s show rolls on: Steve Kerr reportedly agrees to two-year contract to remain Warriors coach

The show rolls on in Golden State, at least for a couple more years.

Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year contract to continue as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, a story broken by Shams Charania, Ramona Shelburne and Anthony Slater of ESPN and confirmed by Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. This contract keeps Kerr as the league’s highest-paid coach (although he may have taken a little haircut off the $17.5 million he made last season).

After the season, the vibe around the Warriors had been that Kerr would not continue as coach. This is a team that was going to start planning for the post-Stephen Curry era, wanted changes in the style of play, and wanted Kerr to commit to multiple years. Kerr spent last season on the final year of his contract and the Warriors did not want another lame-duck year, especially with Curry entering the final year of his current contract. All of that led to several meetings and weeks of conversations among Kerr, controlling owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy, during which they discussed both the short- and long-term plans for the franchise. Over time, it became clear Kerr was going to come back, with him saying in an interview he didn’t want to leave Curry and Draymond Green.

Kerr’s new agreement keeps him here for two seasons, and now the Warriors and Curry will talk extension, according to ESPN. Both Curry and Green had said they wanted Kerr back as coach.

“I hope he’s our coach next year...” Green said after the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in by the Suns. “So lucky to have had for 12 years Steve as my coach.”

In the four years since the Warriors last won the NBA title, they have missed the playoffs entirely — including this season, when they won just 37 games and were the No. 10 seed, but also had a dramatic play-in win over the Clippers — and have twice been bounced in the second round.

All of that is a sign the Warriors need to change the roster around — Golden State as constructed is old and unathletic. Curry is 38 years old and missed 39 games last season, largely due to runner’s knee. Starting with the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, the Warriors need to start remaking this roster, and not just to win with Curry next season. The team Kerr will be coaching next season will look different.

Overall, Kerr is 604-353 (.631) in the regular season, 152-104 (.684) in the playoffs, including winning four titles.

