MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-QATAR-MASTERS
Sami Välimäki beats Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo
NCAA23_EastLakeCup_16x9.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcpenandgoal_231029.jpg
Haaland’s penalty gives City lead over Man United
nbc_pl_avllutehl_231029.jpg
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_231029.jpg
Konsa, Martínez combine for own goal v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Grizzlies reportedly to sign Bismack Biyombo to non-guaranteed contract

  
Published October 29, 2023 11:32 AM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 05: Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Phoenix Suns before Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzles are an ugly 0-3 to start the season. Part of the problem is a lack of a paint presence with Steven Adams out for the season following right knee surgery and Brandon Clarke out for at least much of the season recovering from a torn Achilles. Xavier Tillman has been getting the starts but Memphis needs more.

Enter Bismack Biyombo, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It will be a few days before this signing becomes official. Once Ja Morant has served five games of his 25-game suspension the Grizzlies can transfer him to the suspended list and then use that roster spot to sign Biyombo (the fifth game is Wednesday in Utah). This will likely be a non-guaranteed minimum contract.

The Grizzlies need more of a presence in the paint and Biyombo provides that. The last two years he was in Phoenix and last season in 61 games he averaged 4.3 points a game shooting 57.8%, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night in a little more than 14 minutes a night. He won’t space the floor or do anything that bends a defense, but he’s a reliable presence in the paint.

Right now, the Grizzlies need that.

