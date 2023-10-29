Grizzlies reportedly to sign Bismack Biyombo to non-guaranteed contract

The Memphis Grizzles are an ugly 0-3 to start the season. Part of the problem is a lack of a paint presence with Steven Adams out for the season following right knee surgery and Brandon Clarke out for at least much of the season recovering from a torn Achilles. Xavier Tillman has been getting the starts but Memphis needs more.

Enter Bismack Biyombo, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to sign center Bismack Biyombo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team is able to sign Biyombo via exemption after fifth game of Ja Morant’s suspension. Biyombo brings rim protection (1.4 blocks per game last season) with Steven Adams out. pic.twitter.com/NDRxs8h09Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2023

It will be a few days before this signing becomes official. Once Ja Morant has served five games of his 25-game suspension the Grizzlies can transfer him to the suspended list and then use that roster spot to sign Biyombo (the fifth game is Wednesday in Utah). This will likely be a non-guaranteed minimum contract.

The Grizzlies need more of a presence in the paint and Biyombo provides that. The last two years he was in Phoenix and last season in 61 games he averaged 4.3 points a game shooting 57.8%, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a night in a little more than 14 minutes a night. He won’t space the floor or do anything that bends a defense, but he’s a reliable presence in the paint.

Right now, the Grizzlies need that.