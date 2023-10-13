 Skip navigation
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism

Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Natalie: 'Disgusted' by Miles Bridges allegations
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism

nbc_imsa_petitlemansquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_bfa_lovehateeagles_231013.jpg
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
nbc_bfa_bridgesarressted_231013.jpg
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

  
Published October 13, 2023 05:41 PM
Natalie: 'Disgusted' by Miles Bridges allegations
October 13, 2023 04:02 PM
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Miles Bridges' latest arrest and why he shouldn't be allowed to play in the NBA anymore.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year.

Bridges turned himself in early in the morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney, according to Larry Seagle, the public information officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old Bridges had been in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night as the Hornets played the Wizards in a preseason game, according to a team spokesman. Bridges did not play because he is suspended by the league.

The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served.

Bridges “unlawfully” and “knowingly” violated the protection order, and “continually contacted the victim,” according to court documents made public Friday.

Bridges is also set to be served a criminal summons for an Oct. 6 allegation of violating a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

That criminal summons had not yet been served as of Friday morning, per court documents.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. It was ruled that he must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The AP does not normally identify alleged victims unless they have granted permission for their name to be used.

Bridges is currently serving a 10-game suspension from the NBA to begin the season. It remains to be seen if Bridges could face further discipline from the league.

Messages left for Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

The NBA and the Hornets have both said they are looking into the situation and gathering more information.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

