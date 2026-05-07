Hornets sign coach Charles Lee to multi-year contract extension

There are a few coaches around the league who, even if their team isn’t winning much, the job they are doing catches the eye of scouts and front office people from other teams. They see development, smart use of often-limited rosters, and the building of cultures that will serve as a foundation once the talent is built up.

Charles Lee is one of those coaches, and after leading the Hornets to 44 wins this past season and the play-in, he was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension, the Hornets announced.

we’re honored to continue building something special with Coach Charles Lee 🐝 pic.twitter.com/jOt5G1Nwea — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 7, 2026

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team and building on what we’ve started here in Charlotte...” Lee said in a statement announcing the extension. “I’m excited about the direction we’re headed and our team’s bright future. Our players have shown a real commitment to growth, and I’m proud of the culture we’re establishing together. We’re just getting started, and I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”

Lee took over from Steve Clifford for the 2024-25 season, and an injury-riddled Charlotte squad won just 19 games — but you could see the development and potential. This season, with a healthy LaMelo Ball and the addition of rookie Kon Knueppel, Charlotte won 44 games, made the play-in and beat Miami in one of the best play-in games ever, but fell short of making the playoffs. Still, that is a 25-game leap from season to season, with a young and improving team.

“Charles has done an outstanding job establishing a foundation for who we want to be as a team,” Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said in a statement. “From day one, Charles and his staff have prioritized player development, creating an environment where each of our players are committed to getting better and continue to improve. He has built a team-first culture rooted in accountability, hard work and professionalism.”

There are no details on the contract. When Lee signed two years ago to take over as head coach, it was reportedly a four-year contract, likely with a team option on the final year. This contract likely replaces that option year and adds at least two, so that would keep him under contract with the Hornets for at least three more seasons, until the summer of 2029.