How to watch Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers, Game 7: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will meet Saturday night in a series-deciding game at TD Garden on NBC and Peacock.

Phildelphia has won consecutive elimination games after falling behind 3-1. The 76ers won 106-93 on Thursday at home to force Game 7.

This will be the record ninth time that the 76ers and Celtics meet in a Game 7, and the first since May 14, 2023 when Boston advanced in a 112-88 victory behind a Game 7-record 51 points by Jayson Tatum. The Celtics are 6-2 against the 76ers in their eight previous Game 7 matchups.

Boston also holds the NBA record for most Game 7 wins (27), and the Philadelphia has the most losses (12) in the finale of a seven-game series (including four consecutive dating to 2012). The 76ers are trying to become only the 14th team to win a playoff series after trailing 3-1 and the first since 2020 when Denver eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game 7s: A look at the history of a rivalry Sunday will be the ninth time Boston and Philadelphia have met in a Game 7, the most in NBA history.

Two other streaks on the line Saturday: The Celtics are 32-0 in previous series when leading 3-1, and the 76ers are 0-18 when trailing 3-1. This is the third Game 7 for each team in those scenarios. Philadelphia lost Game 7s to the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 and the San Antonio Spurs in 1979. Boston won Game 7 in the 1966 NBA Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers and in the 1987 Eastern semifinals over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Saturday’s winner of the series will face the New York Knicks, who advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday with a 140-89 victory over the Orlando Magic.

See below for additional information on the Celtics-76ers game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics, Game 7:

When: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Announcing team : Noah Eagle (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter)

: Noah Eagle (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Tied 3-3

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game preview:

In the 76ers’ Game 6 victory, Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 30 points, and Joel Embiid nearly posted a triple-double (19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists).Nine-time All-Star Paul George added 23 points, and rookie VJ Edgecombe had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Philadelphia’s “Big 3" of Maxey, Embiid and George played only 21 games together during the regular season because of injuries and suspensions. The 76ers were 11-10 in those games but are 2-1 in the playoffs with the trio on the floor.

Maxey notched his fourth careeer playoff game with at least 30 points and zero turnovers, the most of any player in their first six seasons. He is averaging 26.3 points per game during the playoffs, which is tied for third with Jalen Brunson (behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 33.8 ppg and Cade Cunningham‘s 32.6 ppg).

Embiid is averaging 26.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 7.3 apg over his three games since returning from emergency appendectomy surgery.

“I’ve been playing these guys for so long, I’m tired of losing to them,” Embiid said about the Celtics in Game 7. “We have a chance to accomplish something special.”

In his 16th season, George has elevated his performance in the playoffs, shooting a team-high 54.3% on 3-pointers after 39.2% 3-point shooting in the regular season. He will be playing in his sixth Game 7 and his first since 2021.

“Paul has been really, really good,” Maxey said. “He’s been consistent. He’s been a great voice, a great leader for all of us, and we appreciate him.”

Philadelphia forces Game 7 against Boston behind 30 points from Tyrese Maxey For two games in a row, the 76ers perimeter defense has given the Celtics trouble.

The Celtics have been plagued by poor shooting in thier past two losses, shooting 12 of 41 (29.3%) on 3-pointers in the Game 6 loss. They’ve been below 30% from distance in all three losses.

Boston was among the best 3-point shooting teams during the regular season, ranking third in makes (15.5 per game) and eighth in percentage (36.7%). The Celtics are leading in the playoffs with 16 3-pointers per game (averaging more 20 per game in their three wins and 12 in their losses).

Jayson Tatum is expected to play in the eighth Game 7 of his career (Boston is 5-2 in the previous seven) after a calf injury limited his playing time in Game 6.

“I’ve played 130-some-odd playoff games,” said Tatum,w ho is averaging 26.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in Game 7s. “To say it’s going to Game 7, no, I’m not bummed. I was out for 50 weeks. I wasn’t able to play basketball. So I get another opportunity to play the game that I love.”

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said adjusting to Embiid will be a key.

“Obviously, this series has changed once Embiid came back,” Mazzulla said. “I think anytime a player comes back in one game, it’s different. They’ve found an identity and we have to be able to adjust to that identity that they found and get our identity for Game 7.”

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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