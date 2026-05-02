Boston’s Jayson Tatum is out for Game 7 against Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, the man who dropped 51 points on the 76ers just three years ago in another Game 7, is officially out for this year’s Game 7 against Philadelphia due to left knee stiffness.

Tatum had been dealing with this knee issue during Game 6 but brushed it aside after the game, saying he was going to play in Game 7. However, earlier on Saturday the Celtics downgraded him from “available” to “questionable,” and now they have changed that to “out.”

Don’t be surprised if Baylor Scheierman moves into the starting lineup for Boston. Also expect to see more of Jordan Walsh and an extra-heavy dose of Payton Pritchard.

Tatum played in 22 games at the end of the regular season, returning from a torn Achilles suffered last year in the playoffs. Through six games in this series, Tatum is averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Boston entered this series not only as the heavy favorites to advance, but also as the favorites to win the East. However, some off shooting nights — the Celtics have shot below 30% from 3-point range in all three losses — and the return of Joel Embiid for the 76ers have this series now going to a decisive Game 7.

And Boston will have to win that without Tatum.