Timberwolves vs. Spurs – NBA Playoffs – Game 3 predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for May 8

The Western Conference series between the Spurs and the Timberwolves moves to the Twin Cities for Game 3 tonight with the series tied at one game apiece.

San Antonio responded emphatically Wednesday night in Game 2 after dropping Game 1, delivering a wire‑to‑wire effort resulting in Minnesota’s worst postseason loss in franchise history. San Antonio set the tone from the jump forcing turnovers on Minnesota’s first three possessions and immediately controlled the pace. Their defensive pressure and transition attack created a 24–17 first‑quarter lead that ballooned rapidly. The Spurs outscored the Wolves 35–18 in the period, turning a modest lead into a 59–35 halftime advantage, Minnesota’s lowest first‑half scoring output of the season. Ultimately, San Antonio led by as many as 47 points, outscored Minnesota 58–36 in the paint and forced 22 turnovers resulting in 29 fast-break points. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Timberwolves have shown tremendous resiliency this postseason and so its doubtful their confidence will waver following a single loss, but they need more from their stars at both ends of the floor. Minnesota shot just 40% from the field (35-88) while allowing San Antonio to shoot 50% (45-90). Specifically, Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayu Dosunmu (heel) each came off the bench for the TWolves, but neither was particularly effective. Edwards shot a pedestrian 5-13 from the field while Dosunmu was shut out in ten minutes.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Target Center

Target Center City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Network/Streaming: Prime Video

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Game Odds: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+164), San Antonio Spurs (-198)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+164), San Antonio Spurs (-198) Spread: Spurs -4.5

Spurs -4.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened Spurs -3.5 with the Game Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Mike Conley

SG Terrence Shannon Jr.

C Rudy Gobert

SF Julius Randle

PF Jaden McDaniels

**Anthony Edwards has played in each of the first two games in the series but started neither of them.

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SG Devin Vassell

PF Victor Wembanyama

SF Julian Champagnie

Injury Report: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ayo Dosunmu (heel) is lasted as questionable for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves are 29-15 at home this season

The Spurs are 31-12 on the road this season

The Spurs are 50-38-2 ATS this season

Minnesota is 42-48 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 38 of the Spurs’ 90 games this season (38-52)

The OVER has cashed in 40 of the Timberwolves’ 90 games this season (40-50)

Rudy Gobert has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 5 of his last 6 games

has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 5 of his last 6 games Julius Randle had as many rebounds (5) as he did turnovers in Game 2

had as many rebounds (5) as he did turnovers in Game 2 Keldon Johnson pulled down 10 boards in Game 2

pulled down 10 boards in Game 2 Johnson last reached double digit rebounds on February 1.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 3 assists per game in this series

Brunson, Knicks 'play with their food,' win Game 2 Numbers on the Board analyze New York's win against Philadelphia and whether the 76ers showed they can keep up with the Knicks in this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Timberwolves and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 216.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 216.5 Player Prop: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs’ Dylan Harper 11+ Points.

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