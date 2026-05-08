Knicks vs 76ers – Game 3 Round 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 8

The Knicks swiped Game 2 from the 76ers, 108-102, as New York took a firm 2-0 control of the series. Game 3 is in Philadelphia and Joel Embiid is expected to play after missing Game 2.

New York has won five straight games. The Knicks won Game 1 by 39 points and were on a stretch of winning by 33.7 points per game until Game 2. The Knicks’ six-point win was the smallest of the playoffs. Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey led Game 2 in scoring with 26 points each. The Knicks may need more Brunson in Game 3 with Josh Hart (thumb) and OG Anunoby (hamstring) listed as questionable.

Philadelphia turned the ball over 18 times, five more than New York, and lost the points off turnover battle, 23-9. Those were the two main reasons why the 76ers didn’t win Game 2. However, Philadelphia shot 38% from three and held New York to 27% from deep, plus the 76ers had three more free throw attempts (28 to 25). There were a lot of positives to take away for Philadelphia ahead of a pivotal Game 3 despite the narrow loss.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Knicks

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 8:10 PM EST

8:10 PM EST Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (-118), New York Knicks (-102)

Philadelphia 76ers (-118), New York Knicks (-102) Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Total: 213.5 points

This game opened 76ers -1.5 with the Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid (questionable)

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart (questionable)

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby (questionable)

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Knicks vs. 76ers

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 3

is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 3 Josh Hart (thumb) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 3

is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 3 Mitchell Robinson (illness) is listed as PROBABLE for Game 3

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 3

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Knicks

New York is 49-42 ATS and 49-42 to the Under this season

New York is 25-19 to the Under as the road team

New York is 10-4 to the Under as the road underdog

New York is 17-27 ATS as the road team, ranking third-worst

New York is 6-8 ATS and 5-9 on the ML as a road underdog

Philadelphia is 50-42 ATS

Philadelphia is 49-43 to the Under

Philadelphia is 24-21 to the Under at home

Philadelphia is 15-13 to the Over as a home favorite

Philadelphia is 22-23 ATS at home and 14-14 ATS as a home favorite

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Knicks and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers -1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers -1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 213.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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