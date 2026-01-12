How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

It’s the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers in tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday matchup. This is the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Boston won both contests in December. Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Celtics vs Pacers game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Boston Celtics:

The Celtics are coming off a 100-95 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Derrick White finished with 29 points and 9 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. The four-time All-Star is on track for career highs in points per game (29.5), assists (5), and field goals made per game (10.9). He has 21 games this season with at least 30 points.

Out of this world 🌙👽 pic.twitter.com/12RocovMV3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2026

The Celtics are 9-3 in their last 12 games and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

RELATED: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown calls out officials after loss to Spurs

Indiana Pacers:

After a franchise-record 13-game losing streak, the Pacers have won their last two games. They defeated the Hornets 114-112 on the road last Thursday and most recently defeated the Heat 123-99 on Saturday. However, the Pacers have yet to win three consecutive games all season.

In addition to superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury, 13 other players have missed time. Pacers players have missed a combined 216 games this season. The team’s 23 different starting lineups are the most in the league this season.

RELATED: Pistons’ starters Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris to miss several games with injuries

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 12

Tonight, Monday, January 12 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.