How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader on Peacock. This is the third meeting between the two teams over a 21-day span. The 76ers won the first match-up, 117-116, in the season opener on October 22. Then the Celtics won the next contest, 109-108, on October 31.

Live coverage of tonight’s Celtics vs 76ers game begins at 7:00 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Boston Celtics:

The Boston Celtics are coming off a 111-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 27 points, Anfernee Simons added 25 off the bench, and Derrick White scored 21.

The Celtics’ offense has been working to find its rhythm without star forward Jayson Tatum, who is out indefinitely after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season.

The team has relied on Brown in his absence. The four-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP leads the team in scoring with 28 points per game.

Philadelphia 76ers:

The 76ers fell 111-108 to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Despite the loss, Tyrese Maxey had another strong performance for the 76ers, finishing with a game-high 33 points.

The sixth-year point guard has started every game for Philadelphia this season and is second in the league in scoring behind Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33.2 points per game.

Joel Embiid, who is working his way back from a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery in April, did not play on Sunday. The seven-time All-Star has played in six of ten games this season — part of the team’s planned injury management. He is averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 23.3 minutes.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 11

Tonight, Tuesday, November 11 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 11

Tonight, Tuesday, November 11 Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

