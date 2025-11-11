How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to NBC and Peacock tonight for a thrilling night of NBA Action. Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader begins with a Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match-up at 8:00 PM ET. Then at 11:00 PM ET, the Denver Nuggets take on the Sacramento Kings.

Tonight’s game marks the second meeting between the Nuggets and Kings this season. Denver won the first match- up 130-124 on November 3.

Live coverage of tonight’s NBA doubleheader begins at 7:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Denver Nuggets:

The Denver Nuggets improved to 7-2 with a 117-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers last Saturday. It was the team’s fourth straight win. The Nuggets have one of the best offenses in the league this season, scoring at least 122 points in six of nine games.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double with 25.2 points, 13 rebounds, and 11.9 assists per game. He finished with a game-high 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists in Saturday’s win.

Sacramento Kings:

The Kings are coming off back-to-back losses, most recently falling 114-117 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Zach LaVine led the way for the Kings with 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan added 22. Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last two games with a rib injury, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 11

Tonight, Tuesday, November 11 Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 11

Tonight, Tuesday, November 11 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

