Nuggets at Kings predictions: odds, recent stats trends and best bets for November 11

The Denver Nuggets (7-2) and Sacramento Kings (3-7) meet for the second time this season, but the first on NBC and Peacock!

Denver enters this game on a four-game winning streak that started with a 130-124 win over Sacramento and off two days of rest. Nikola Jokic has scored at least 26 points in four straight games after failing to score more than 25 points in the first five games. The Nuggets will be playing their fourth road game of the season as they are 1-2 this year with a win at Minnesota, an OT loss to Golden State and two-point loss at Portland.

Sacramento is on a two-game losing streak with blowout losses of 31 and 27 points versus Oklahoma City and Minnesota. The Kings played four games last week and five games in eight days leading up to Monday’s rest day, so this could be a fatigued Kings’ squad. Luckily, this is the fourth of a five-game home stand, so the Kings haven’t had to travel lately.

Game Details and How to watch the Nuggets vs. Kings live

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 11 PM EST

Site: Golden 1 Center

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Nuggets at the Kings

Moneyline: Nuggets (-375), Kings (+295)

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Total: 241.5

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 125.5 and the Kings 116.5.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Nuggets and the Kings

Nuggets (7-2)

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Cam Johnson

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Kings (3-7)

PG Dennis Schroder

SG Zach LaVine

SF DeMar DeRozan

PF Precious Achiuwa

C Domantas Sabonis

Injuries for the Nuggets and the Kings

Nuggets

G Jamal Murray (calf) is probable for Tuesday’s game

F Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday’s game

Kings

F Domantas Sabonis (ribcage contusion) is day-to-day and questionable for Tuesday’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Nuggets at Kings on Tuesday.

Sacramento is 4-6 ATS, ranking 9th-worst

Sacramento is 1-4 ATS at home, ranking 3rd-worst and 0-2 ATS as a home underdog

Sacramento is 7-3 to the Over, tied 4th-best

Sacramento is 3-2 to the Over at home

Denver is 6-3 ATS, ranking tied 5th-best

Denver is 1-1 ATS, ML as a road favorite

Denver is 2-1 to the Over on the road

Denver is 5-4 to the Over on the season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Nikola Jokic to triple double against the Kings:

“Nikola Jokic has seen an uptick in scoring over the Nuggets four-game winning streak, reaching 26 points or more in all four compared to 25 or fewer in the first five games. Despite the increase in points, I am focusing on the triple-double here as this matchup is better the second time around.

Domantas Sabonis is suffering from a ribcage contusion, so Jokic could really take advantage of that matchup in a lot of ways if Sabonis plays. Sabonis had 17 rebounds and Russell Westbrook recorded 12 in the first meeting against Denver, so when you look at Jokic’s state line of 34 points, 14 assists, and 7 rebounds — it makes more sense.

Jokic is coming off a 32-point, 14-rebound, and 14-assist triple-double against the Pacers on Saturday after narrowly missing a triple-double on Friday with nine rebounds and nine assists. I like another triple-double for Jokic as Denver is coming off two days of rest. Jokic was -118 to triple double the first meeting against Sacramento and is -138 at DraftKings for the second meeting. I will take another shot on The Joker.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Kings game:

Moneyline: Nuggets ML (low confidence)

Spread: Nuggets -8.5 (high confidence)

Total: Under 241.5 (low confidence)

