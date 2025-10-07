 Skip navigation
How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: TV/live stream info, preview, tip off time

  
Published October 7, 2025 09:59 AM
NBA bold predictions: Giannis, Markkanen traded
October 6, 2025 09:00 AM
Kurt Helin and Chris Mannix explore guards the Houston Rockets could trade for in the wake of Fred VanVleet's injury, if Giannis' future is still in Milwaukee, Lauri Markkanen's fit with the pistons and more.

The 2025-26 NBA regular season doesn’t get going until another few weeks, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait that long to see some basketball action.

The Chicago Bulls will head to Rocket Arena to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for a preseason game on Peacock tonight at 7 p.m. ET as both teams continue to get ready for another year with hopes of reaching the playoffs again. Read on for more information on the matchup and how to watch it live.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers team news, preview

The Cavaliers had a stellar 2024-25 campaign after finishing on top of the Eastern Conference during the regular season, logging 64 wins, having a top 10 defense and the best offense in the league. Led by First Team All-NBA star player Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs are looking to keep that momentum going even after losing in the playoffs to the eventual conference champs Indiana Pacers. Mitchell will be surrounded by Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and the addition of Lonzo Ball for Cleveland. It’s unclear how many minutes each player will receive in the preseason, but keeping the band together gives head coach Kenny Atkinson an expensive foundation to lead an elite team in the NBA again.

As for the Bulls, the team is hoping to make several improvements this season. Chicago is coming off a 39-43 losing season and finishing in last place of the Central Division, but still secured a spot in the play-in tournament for the postseason. The re-signing of Josh Giddey to a new contract, keeping Coby White and Nikola Vucevic — disregarding any trade rumors — the Bulls should have enough talent to push for a playoff spot. White and Patrick Williams are reportedly dealing with injuries in the preseason, so it’s unclear if either of the two will see the court in this Central Division tune-up game.

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - TV/stream info

  • When: Tuesday, Oct. 7
  • Where: Rocket Arena – Cleveland, Ohio
  • Time: 7 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock

What NBA games are exclusively on Peacock?

Fifty NBA games will stream exclusively on Peacock, including regular-season and postseason matchups.

How to watch the 2025-26 NBA Season on NBC/Peacock?

Fans can sign up for a paid Peacock subscription or log in to their TV provider on NBC to access 100 regular-season games that will be available to watch on Peacock and NBC, plus NBA playoff games, Conference Finals, and the NBA All-Star game. Fans can also watch Sunday Night Basketball on Peacock and NBC starting in January 2026, exclusive Monday games only on Peacock, and Tuesday night doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

