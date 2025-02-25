How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Tip-off time, TV/stream info; Doncic first game vs Mavs

Tuesday night will be a big deal in the National Basketball Association, as Luka Doncic will face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dallas’ decision to trade their perceived franchise cornerstone sent shockwaves throughout the sports world, so this matchup should have a massive audience.

Here’s everything you need to know for this highly-anticipated matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers date, schedule and tip-off time

Tip-off time: 10pm ET on Tuesday, February 25

Venue: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: MAX

Who was involved in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles?

Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were traded to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz were also involved in the deal, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers in exchange for cash. Utah also sent a 2025 second-round pick and cash to the Mavericks.

What was the reaction to the Luka Doncic trade?

The move shocked many sports fans, even those who don’t follow the NBA extensively. The deal was reported in the early hours of Sunday, February 2, and some even believed ESPN’s Shams Charania was hacked when he delivered the news.

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:



- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

In Dallas, there were fan protests outside of American Airlines Arena, and Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was reportedly subjected to death threats.

Why would the Mavericks trade Luka Doncic?

In the aftermath of the trade, there were reports that the front office was unsure about committing to Doncic as the franchise cornerstone, given the struggles to stay healthy, and reported concerns about his physical fitness. Doncic could have agreed to a supermax contract worth $345 million over five years this summer had he remained in Dallas.

The Mavericks will instead look to build around Davis and Kyrie Irving, the latter of whom is eligible for a contract extension this summer. Davis, who has made it known that he considers himself a power forward rather than a center, will play alongside Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II when healthy.

How long was Luka Doncic with the Mavericks?

Doncic was with the Mavericks for seven seasons (including this year). A five-time All-Star, he won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2018-2019 and is just two years removed from winning the NBA scoring title at 33.9 PPG.

Will Anthony Davis be available for Tuesday’s game?

Davis’ stellar Mavericks debut on February 8 ended prematurely when he suffered a strained groin during a win over the Rockets. There’s optimism that he’ll be able to avoid surgery, with Davis scheduled to be re-evaluated in early March. Gafford (knee) and Lively (foot) are also out due to injury, which has forced Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to use a starting five that lacks a legitimate center.

Is Luka Doncic currently healthy?

Doncic made his Lakers debut on February 10, playing 24 minutes in a win over the Jazz. Under a minutes restriction for his first two games as a Laker, the five-time All-Star has been a full go for his last two outings. And he looked incredibly close to his true self in a February 22 win over the Nuggets, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, one blocked shot and four three-pointers in 31 minutes.

When will Luka Doncic return to Dallas?

The Mavericks will host the Lakers on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Expect even more excitement for Doncic’s return to Dallas.

Where are the Mavericks and the Lakers in the NBA playoff picture?

The Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference (34-21) while the Mavericks are tied with the Timberwolves for seventh (31-27).

