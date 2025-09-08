 Skip navigation
How to Watch Germany vs. Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025: Franz Wagner vs. Luka Doncic

  
Published September 8, 2025 05:58 PM

EuroBasket is down to its final eight, and while there have been shocking upsets — Nikola Jokic and pre-tournament favorite Serbia were sent home by Finland — there are still strong teams and numerous NBA stars still playing.

Two of those are Luka Doncic from Slovenia — the EuroLeague MVP up to this point — and Franz Wagner, who is leading powerhouse Germany. Those two go head-to-head on Wednesday in a knockout game. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch that game.

EuroBasket 2025, Germany vs. Slovenia: How To Watch

Germany vs. Slovenia tips off Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 2:00 PM ET (9:00 PM local time where the game is played in Riga, Latvia).

In the United States, games can be streamed on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform. All EuroBasket games can also be viewed through DAZN on the Courtside app.

Doncic vs. Wagner

All eyes were on Doncic as he entered EuroBasket just as word of his summer workout routine and weight loss had gone viral — and he has more than lived up to the hype, looking dominant throughout the tournament.

He’s leading EuroBasket in points per game at 34, is second in assists per game at 7.2, is top-10 in rebounds per game at 8.4, leads the tournament in steals with 19 (3.2 per game) and had only the fourth triple-double in EuroBasket history.

All of that while shooting 61.4% inside the arc (but just 32.3% beyond it).

Franz Wagner’s role with Germany is very different.

While Doncic has to be Mr. Everything for Slovenia, the Magic’s Wagner is the leader of a deep and balanced squad. Wagner leads Germany at 20.7 points a game, but Kings guard Dennis Schroder averages 20.2, and Daniel Theis is at 10.7. Wagner and Theis are tied in leading the team in rebounding at 5.5 a game. Wagner’s 3.8 assists per game are third on the team. Wagner has a massive role with Germany, but he also has a lot of help.

Germany, the defending World Cup champion, boasts the deepest team in EuroBasket and is not only undefeated (6-0), but also no team has come closer than 19 points to them (Lithuania). That depth means a lot of defenders to throw at Doncic and try to wear him down.

