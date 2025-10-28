How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts tonight on NBC and Peacock with a thrilling doubleheader. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET when the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, at 11 PM, the Los Angeles Clippers go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Tonight’s game is the first of four matchups between the Clippers and Warriors this season. The Clippers swept Golden State 4-0 last year.

The Clippers (2-1) defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 114-107 on Sunday night at home. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Ivica Zubac added 21 points, while James Harden finished with 20 points, 13 assists, and 6 rebounds.

3️⃣0️⃣ POINTS FOR KAWHI LEONARD! pic.twitter.com/uhKEUvVIHZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 27, 2025

The Warriors improved to 3-1 after last night’s 131-118 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jonathan Kuminga finished with a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, Brandin Podziemski added 23 points and 6 assists, and Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points.

Jonathan Kuminga took FLIGHT tonight vs. Memphis 💪 pic.twitter.com/RQcXvTQRsV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 28, 2025

The Warriors and Clippers entered the season with the two oldest rosters in the NBA by average age. The two teams had a combined total of 8 players aged 35 or older in their season openers — compared to just six across the rest of the league.

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, October 28

Tonight, Tuesday, October 28 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings for available markets)

NBC (check local listings for available markets) Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

When: Tonight, Tuesday, October 28

Tonight, Tuesday, October 28 Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings for available markets)

NBC (check local listings for available markets) Live Stream: Peacock

