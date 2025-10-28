 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
A year after key decision, Joe Gibbs Racing primed for NASCAR Cup championship
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_04.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl's Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 29
NFL: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson expected to return; latest on Puka Nacua, Drake London

nbc_bte_chargerstitansv2_251028.jpg
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_bte_chiefsbills_251028.jpg
BUF vs. KC could 'shape a lot' for rest of season
nbc_bte_49ersgiants_251028.jpg
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy's potential return

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
A year after key decision, Joe Gibbs Racing primed for NASCAR Cup championship
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_04.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 29
NFL: Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson expected to return; latest on Puka Nacua, Drake London

nbc_bte_chargerstitansv2_251028.jpg
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_bte_chiefsbills_251028.jpg
BUF vs. KC could ‘shape a lot’ for rest of season
nbc_bte_49ersgiants_251028.jpg
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy’s potential return

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published October 28, 2025 12:42 PM

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts tonight on NBC and Peacock with a thrilling doubleheader. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET when the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, at 11 PM, the Los Angeles Clippers go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season. Click here to sign up and follow all of the NBA excitement.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Tonight’s game is the first of four matchups between the Clippers and Warriors this season. The Clippers swept Golden State 4-0 last year.

The Clippers (2-1) defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 114-107 on Sunday night at home. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Ivica Zubac added 21 points, while James Harden finished with 20 points, 13 assists, and 6 rebounds.

The Warriors improved to 3-1 after last night’s 131-118 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jonathan Kuminga finished with a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, Brandin Podziemski added 23 points and 6 assists, and Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points.

The Warriors and Clippers entered the season with the two oldest rosters in the NBA by average age. The two teams had a combined total of 8 players aged 35 or older in their season openers — compared to just six across the rest of the league.

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, October 28
  • Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC (check local listings for available markets)
  • Live Stream: Peacock
What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, October 28
  • Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC (check local listings for available markets)
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

