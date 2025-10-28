How to watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday tips off tonight with an exciting doubleheader. First, at 8 PM ET, the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks, then at 11PM ET it’s the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, October 28

Tonight, Tuesday, October 28 Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

The Knicks lost last time out against the Miami Heat 107-115 after opening the season with two wins. Point guard Jalen Brunson dropped 37 points in the loss while Mikal Bridges added 20 points. Karl Anthony-Towns had a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds in the defeat.

Milwaukee suffered its first loss of the season Sunday afternoon, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-118. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and added 14 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks. A.J Green also poured in 20 points in the loss.

Cole Anthony and Kyle Kuzma both missed their first game while Kevin Porter Jr. missed his second straight game with an ankle sprain for the Bucks.

Mitchell Robinson has yet to play for New York this season and Miles McBride did not play Sunday due to personal reasons.

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Tonight, Tuesday, October 28

Tonight, Tuesday, October 28 Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

