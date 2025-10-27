NBA power rankings 2025-26: Plenty of shake ups around league, but not with Thunder

The first week of play always leads to huge swings in the power rankings — a three-game losing streak that might not raise an eyebrow in February prompts a deep-dive reassessment from some fans in October. Here’s where things stand now, but expect teams to find their level over the coming weeks. At the top, OKC has already found its level.

[Note: The ranking tiers — True Title Condenders, Second-Circle Condenders, Playoffs or Bust, etc. — have been removed for now, it’s too early to categorize most teams. They will return when things are more settled and we have a sense of where teams slot in the league.]

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

(3-0, last week No. 1)

It may have taken double overtime in its first two games, but Oklahoma City is undefeated, with a top-10 offense and defense to start the season, and has done all of that without its second-best player, Jalen Williams (wrist). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not only looked every bit the MVP again, but also like a guy who wants to win Clutch Player of the Year (he is drawing fouls in clutch time, which is leading to wins). Chet Holmgren is taking a step forward this season, getting 28 points in the opener against Houston, then dropping 31 on Atlanta. Softer part of the schedule coming up, expect OKC to keep rolling.

2. New York Knicks

(2-1, last week No. 4)

The win over Cleveland opening night is what Mike Brown and Knicks fans hope to see this season — the ball less in Jalen Brunson’s hands and a more balanced, ball-movement offense. The Knicks are fifth in the league in passes per game this season at 309.3, way up from the 242.4 per game last season. Things regressed against Miami, but it is early in the season and progress is never linear. The one big concern is that Mitchell Robinson has yet to play. The Knicks said it was “injury management” in the opener, but is it more than that? Will we see him during Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock when New York travels to Milwaukee and could use him against Giannis Antetokounmpo?

3. Golden State Warriors

(2-1, last week No. 10)

That was a statement opening week from the Warriors and proves what their supporters have said — when this team is healthy, it can hang with anyone in the West (the loss to Portland was a schedule-maker’s loss). That said, the defense is something to keep an eye on, it’s been unimpressive so far. More than the D, the biggest challenge for Steve Kerr remains getting a team with seven core rotation players age 32 or over through the marathon of the NBA season healthy so they can look like this come the playoffs, but the start could not be much better. Jonathan Kuminga has shown maturity and impressed with an all-around game, and Stephen Curry is doing Stephen Curry things.

Steph had 20 of the Warriors' last 30 points! 😱



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gt7clUDE6k — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 24, 2025

4. Denver Nuggets

(1-1, last week No. 2)

Nikola Jokić is still Nikola Jokić, starting the season with back-to-back triple-doubles, but what has lept out through two games is Aaron Gordon’s shooting — he dropped a 50 spot in a loss to the Warriors and for the season is shooting 68.8% from the field and 64.7% from 3-point range. We saw that shooting last season, especially after the All-Star break when he shot 45.9% from 3 and had an impressive 68.8 true shooting percentage. Monday night, catch the Nuggets on Peacock against Minnesota. Softer part of the schedule coming up for the Nuggets, starting in the middle of this week with New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento, and Miami the next four.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

(2-1, last week No. 3)

The one key takeaway from the opening night loss to the Knicks is the same one from last postseason: Darius Garland means so much to Cleveland’s offense, and it can get stagnant without him. Stepping up into that void so far has been Sam Merrill, who coach Kenny Atkinson said has “probably been our best player” and is averaging 19.3 points a game and shooting 51.7% from 3.

6. San Antonio Spurs

(3-0, last week No. 15)

For the next 25 weeks, I could use this space just to post a Victor Wembanyama highlight clip in this space and nobody would complain. Already a star, Wemby has looked like one of the five best players on the planet in the opening week of the season, and the Spurs are 3-0 because of it. Beyond Wemby taking over the league, Stephon Castle has impressed to start the early season as well, averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5 assists a game, working to set up the offense with De’Aarron Fox out, and Dylan Harper is averaging 16 a night and won them the game against Brooklyn. Also, props to the Spurs for quietly raising a Gregg Popovich banner to the rafters with no fanfare — exactly how he wanted it.

When you think you’ve seen it all, Wemby continues to prove you wrong.



🎥 NBA/FanDuel Sports Network pic.twitter.com/W8QZxsuCSf — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 26, 2025

7. Los Angeles Lakers

(2-1, last week No. 8)

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to open the season with back-to-back 40+ point, 10+ rebound, 5+ assist games, and the Lakers went 1-1 with him. Now they will have to spend at least three more games without him due to a sprained finger and lower leg contusion. That’s bad for Lakers fans but good for Austin Reaves fantasy owners (he dropped 51 on the Kings Sunday). The difference between the Lakers’ opening night loss to the Warriors and the two wins since is the same thing that’s going to be critical all season long — Deandre Ayton. He struggled and floated through the game against Golden State (a team whose centers can pull him out of the paint on defense), but he was setting screens for Luka Doncic and rolling hard against Minnesota, and had 22 points and 15 boards against Sacramento.

8. Milwaukee Bucks

(2-1, last week No. 11)

I predicted Giannis Antetokounmpo to win MVP because of weeks like this — 36 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists a game while shooting 68.3%. The only questions are can he stay healthy and sustain this level of play? There are other concerns with the team: While the defense has looked good overall, it has struggled some when Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner have shared the court. That has to change. Big tests this week, including on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC against New York on Tuesday (catch it on Peacock) and later in the week against the Warriors.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

(2-1, last week No. 5)

The biggest takeaway from Minnesota’s opening night win in Portland: Anthony Edwards shot 5-of-7 from the midrange. That should scare the rest of the league. We know he can finish in the paint (even if he struggled in the opener) and hit 3s, but if the midrange shots start falling, there will be no stopping him… except by his own hamstring, which is strained and will keep him out for at least a week and likely closer to two. The timing is not good as the Timberwolves start the week against the Nuggets (watch it on Peacock NBA Monday), followed by the shorthanded Lakers and then the Hornets.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

(2-0, last week No. 18)

This team has shown some real grit, coming from double digits down in the fourth quarter of both games to pull out wins. That’s a good sign, as was Joel Embiid looking aggressive against Charlotte (but he is already chaffing against the minutes limit, and as it will go this season, is being rested for injury management Monday vs. Orlando). Rookie VJ Edgecombe has made his statement to open the season — Cooper Flagg isn’t running away with any hardware that easily.

VJ EDGECOMBE JUST HAD THE MOST POINTS IN AN NBA DEBUT SINCE WILT CHAMBERLAIN 🚨🚨🚨



34 for the #3 pick... 3rd highest-scoring debut ever in the @sixers win! pic.twitter.com/xwjvqMZcsH — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2025

11. Los Angeles Clippers

(2-1, last week No. 9)

It’s hard to overlook just how bad the Clippers looked in their season opener against Utah — a 137.3 defensive rating that night where Utah started 19-of-19 in the paint, the Clippers just looked small — but bounce back wins against Phoenix and Portland seem to have righted the ship. Kawhi Leonard dropping 30 and 10 on the Trail Blazers is a good sign, and James Harden is averaging 10.3 assists a game so far (plus 21.7 points a night). A good early measuring-stick game for this team, coming up Tuesday night in the Bay Area against the Warriors — a game you can watch on NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday (you can also see it on Peacock).

12. Detroit Pistons

(2-1, last week No. 13)

The best sign out of Detroit’s win over Boston on Sunday was the play of Ausar Thompson (21 points, 12 boards and three critical offensive rebounds late) and Jalen Duren (24 points and 17 rebounds). Now comes the real test for those two and the Pistons — Cleveland and Orlando are the next two teams up on the schedule, the kind of teams that Detroit needs to beat this season if it is going to take a step forward in the East. Then it is off to Mexico City to take on Dallas in a game you can catch on Peacock Saturday.

13. Orlando Magic

(1-2, last week No. 7)

About Orlando’s improved offense... where is it? The Magic are dead last in the league in offensive rating through one week. Despite adding Desmond Bane an old issue still haunts the Magic: They are 29th in attempted 3-pointers a game and dead last in 3-point shooting percentage (28.2%). It’s pretty simple: If the 3-point shooting doesn’t improve, the wins will not come, no matter how good the defense is. After the front office spent on players, if things are not rolling the heat is going to be turned up on coach Jamahl Mosley.

14. Houston Rockets

(0-2, last week No. 6)

Two things stood out from the Rockets’ first two games. First, while Amen Thompson can get buckets attacking as the point guard, he is not a floor general who gets the ball to the right guy at the right time, and the result is Kevin Durant not getting enough fourth quarter and clutch touches (he’s fourth on the team in usage rate in clutch minutes so far). Also, the Rockets were a team that took care of the ball under Ime Udoka, but that has changed this season. Second, Reed Sheppard has not looked ready for the increased workload, shooting 6-of-22 (27.3%) with as many turnovers as assists. Houston is 0-2, but both losses were to quality teams (including a 2OT game vs. OKC), and the schedule lightens up considerably this week with games against Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston.

15. Miami Heat

(2-1, last week No. 20)

There are much bigger issues for the team — and the league — in the wake of Terry Rozier’s arrest on federal charges for his alleged role in an illegal gambling scheme, but it also hits the Heat on the court. They will miss his depth on the perimeter, especially with Tyler Herro out to start the season. Norman Powell stepped up into that void and put up 29 to beat the Knicks on Sunday, but the Heat will need more of that, as well as what they have gotten early from Simone Fontecchio. “Dos Minutos” — legendary Heat in-arena voice Michael Baiamonte is stepping down after this season, having done more than 1,500 pro hoops games, including six NBA Finals.

16. Chicago Bulls

(2-0, last week No. 22)

This ranking may be too low, but I am skeptical of Chicago’s fast start — especially them having the best defense in the NBA so far, allowing less than a point per possession. (Their two opponents shot a combined 10-for-48, 21%, from 3, which is not going to continue.) The Bulls also have a better offense than one ranked 29th in the league. This week should give us a better sense of this team, with the Hawks and two games against the Knicks on the schedule.

18. Memphis Grizzlies

(2-1, last week No. 21)

Injuries may have hurt the Grizzlies’ depth to start the season, but as long as Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward are healthy this team is a serious threat in any game. Yes, Coward. The No. 11 pick was seen as a bet on Memphis’ player development, he had the tools but was considered raw and was barely used at Washington State due to a shoulder injury (which also kept him out of Summer League). But through three games, he is averaging 19 points a night, shooting 70.4% from the field, and while those numbers will come back to earth, he looks like he could fill in nicely for Desmond Bane.

18. Atlanta Hawks

(1-2, last week No. 12)

Atlanta has not been able to stay healthy to start the season — Kristaps Porzingis has missed two of three games with an illness, Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson had matching ankle issues — and that has kept the Hawks from starting fast or building chemistry. It has also hurt their depth, so the old issue of the non-Trae Young minutes has resurfaced. The Hawks are on the road for the next four this week (Chicago, Brooklyn, Indiana and Cleveland).

19. Charlotte Hornets

(2-1, last week No. 27)

Charlotte is 2-1 and has the second-best net rating in the league so far this season, so why is it so low in these rankings? The wins are against the Nets and Wizards, we’ll need to see more before we buy in (the Heat, Magic and Timberwolves this week are better tests). LaMelo Ball had a 38-13-13 triple-double against the Wizards (the first player in Hornets history with a 35+ point triple-double), and he and Miles Bridges reminded everyone why this team is a social media highlight factory.

LaMelo Ball pass... Miles Bridges SLAM ‼️



Ball has 35 points, 13 assists & 13 rebounds!



Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/0lUqLYv9lL pic.twitter.com/XNLCca79zJ — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2025

20. Portland Trail Blazers

(1-2, last week No. 24)

There was a lot of surprise around the league that Chauncey Billups was indicted in a federal gambling investigation (he was named only in the rigged poker game indictment), and it puts Tiago Splitter in a tough spot as the interim head coach. Portland’s offense has been elite so far in transition, but force them into the half-court, and the offense stalls while turnovers pile up fast, led by Shaedon Sharpe (four turnovers per game so far). Portland has to take better care of the ball and find a half-court offense.

21. Dallas Mavericks

(1-2, last week No. 14)

Cooper Flagg has been racking up highlights (see below) and had his first 20+ point NBA game on Sunday against Toronto (22 points), but the offense struggled with the 18-year-old rookie in a point-forward role. Dallas got its win Sunday by Kidd trusting D’Angelo Russell to run more of the offense, putting Flagg in a secondary role as the floor general. Mostly, this team just misses Kyrie Irving.

COOPER FLAGG AND-1 POSTER SLAM 🤯



📺 NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/cRUBKOfvP4 pic.twitter.com/o1aeTb93i9 — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2025

22. Toronto Raptors

(1-2, last week No. 19)

Few teams are running more to start the season than the Raptors (19.8% of their possessions start in transition, third highest in the league), but that has come with an aggressive defense looking for turnovers and not always doing the basics (20th-ranked D so far). It may not be surprising with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes on the roster, but the Raptors are sixth in the league in the percentage of their points they get from mid-range shots.

23. Boston Celtics

(0-3, last week No. 16)

It’s not just the three losses, it’s the blowing of two double-digit leads in three games that is concerning. The other concerning stat: Boston is still launching 3-pointers at a Mazzulla-approved rate (44 a game average) but is hitting just 31.1% of them. There are stretches where they look good — usually when all of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are all on the court — but depth, unsurprisingly, has been an issue.

24. Indiana Pacers

(0-3, last week No. 17)

Indiana went into the season knowing Tyrese Haliburton was out for the year (torn Achilles), but at least they had guard depth… until the games started. T.J. McConnell went down with a hamstring injury in the preseason, and already both Andrew Nembhard (shoulder strain) and Bennedict Mathurin (right toe) have been injured and missed time. Depth was supposed to be the strength of this team, but it is being tested early, and the results on the court are not good (albeit against a tough stretch of games).

25. Phoenix Suns

(1-2, last week No. 26)

Khaman Maluach is the guy the Suns envision as their center of the future, but the fact that the 2025 lottery pick is playing behind starter Oso Ighodaro — a 2024 second-round pick — shows how far he has to go. Phoenix is launching 3-pointers under new coach Jordan Ott, 48% of their shot attempts have been from beyond the arc through three games, but the team is shooting only 32.8% on those attempts (even Devin Booker is shooting just 33% from deep this season).

26. Sacramento Kings

(1-2, last week No. 25)

There is no shortage of guys who can get a bucket on this roster — Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk — yet it is the Kings’ offense, more than their defense, which has held them back this season (although the defense on Austin Reaves Sunday was unimpressive, to say the least). What’s concerning is that the Kings had three winnable games in their opening week, but blew a lead against the Suns and lost to a shorthanded Lakers team and now things get tougher with three games on the road this week: Oklahoma City, Chicago and Milwaukee.

27. Utah Jazz

(1-1, last week No. 29)

The opening-night win against the Clippers had Salt Lake buzzing — the energy in that building from a starved fan base was fun to see. Utah dominated in the paint in that game (Walker Kessler with 22 points and nine boards was critical). Lauri Markkanen has impressed to start the season, averaging 26.5 points a game, including putting up 33 on the Kings. This ranking may be too low for Utah, especially with some winnable games on the schedule this week.

28. New Orleans Pelicans

(0-2, last week No. 23)

This ranking is probably too low for where the Pelicans end up this season, but no wins and the 20th-ranked offense, despite having Zion Williamson, raised our eyebrows. New Orleans takes the lowest percentage of its shots from 3-point range across the league and is second in the NBA in points in the paint — Zion Williamson has yet to attempt a shot outside the paint. The Pelicans are going to have to space the floor better if they expect to start racking up wins.

29. Washington Wizards

(1-2, last week No. 28)

Kyshawn George is everyone’s “must add” fantasy player of the week after he dropped 34 on Dallas in a Wizards win, plus had 21 against Milwaukee. It’s going to be interesting to see how new coach Brian Keefe handles the point guard minutes once Bilal Coulibaly gets healthy, but George has made his case to get more run in his second season.

30. Brooklyn Nets

(0-3, last week No. 30)

This opening of this season has felt predictable in Brooklyn: Cam Thomas is taking full advantage of an all-he-can-eat buffet of shots and scoring 29.3 points a game, but the Nets have the worst defense in the league to start the season. Kevin Durant and the Rockets are first up for Brooklyn this week, before coming home to face the Hawks and 76ers.

