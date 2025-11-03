How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The 2025-26 NBA season on Peacock continues tonight as the Brooklyn Nets, seeking their first victory of the season after an 0-6 start, while playing host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3), who are without injured superstar Anthony Edwards.

It’s the first meeting between the teams since April 11 last season when Rudy Gobert tied a career high with 35 points to lead Minnesota to a 117-91 victory over Brooklyn in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves storylines

After losing their first two games since losing Edwards to a right hamstring strain, the Timberwolves are coming off a 122-105 road victory Saturday over the Charlotte Hornets. Julius Randle scored 30 points while improving to 30 of 54 from the field in the past three games, and Gobert had 14 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his second double-double this year while leading a Minnesota defense that suffers when the four-time Defensive Player of the Year is on the bench.

Edwards (25.7 points per game) has been sidelined since being hurt Oct. 26 during a 114-110 win over the Indiana Pacers, and it’s been reported that he likely would miss at least two weeks and possibly return after Nov. 10. Since Edwards’ rookie season in 2020-21, the Timberwolves are 13-9 without their superstar. He missed only nine games during the past three seasons, and tonight will mark his most game absences since the 2021-22 season (when he missed four games).

In Edwards’ absence, Minnesota has filled the offensive void with Randle (27.2 ppg and 2.7 3-pointers per game), Jaden McDaniels (18.0 ppg) and Donte DiVincenzo (13.5 ppg, 3.0 3-pointers per game), who had 18 points against the Hornets. Naz Reid also chipped in 18 against Charlotte and is averaging 11.3 points.

Brooklyn Nets storylines

At 0-6, Brooklyn is off to its worst start since losing the first seven games to open the 2015-16 season and is one of the league’s two remaining winless teams (along with New Orleans). Defense has been a sore spot for the Nets, who have ranked last in field goal percentage allowed (52.3%) and 29th of 30 teams in points allowed (128.0). In a 129-105 loss Sunday to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn allowed an opponent to shoot at least 50% for the fifth time in six games this season. The Nets also are ranked in the bottom two in blocks, defensive rebounding, points differential and defensive rating.

Coach Jordi Fernandez also has been seeking an answer at point guard, most recently starting Tyrese Martin (who went scoreless in 27 minutes against Philadelphia) in place of rookie Ben Saraf. “I’m failing at trying to get my guys to play hard,” Fernandez said after the loss to the 76ers.

Brooklyn’s offense primarily has been reliant on Cam Thomas, who is averaging 24.3 points per game and led the Nets with 29 points against the 76ers, Michael Porter Jr. (20.8 ppg) and Nic Claxton (13.3 ppg).

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: Monday, Nov. 3

Monday, Nov. 3 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Time: Pregame studio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.

Pregame studio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. Live stream: Peacock

