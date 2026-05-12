How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The 2026 NBA playoffs action continues tonight on NBC and Peacock as Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves go head-to-head with Victor Webanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs:

The series is tied 2-2 after Minnesota’s 114-109 victory on Sunday. The Timberwolves outscored the Spurs 34-25 in the fourth quarter, led by Anthony Edwards, who scored 16 of his 36 points in the final period. It was the Spurs’ first road loss of the playoffs.

Wembanyama was ejected with 8:39 remaining in the second quarter for a Flagrant 2 foul after throwing an elbow to Naz Reid’s jaw, but he will not face any further discipline and will play tonight.

The winner of this series will take on the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.



RELATED: What NBA playoff games are on today?

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, May 12

Tonight, Tuesday, May 12 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5 predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for May 12

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.