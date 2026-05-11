Victor Wembanyama will not be suspended or fined following flagrant foul ejection Sunday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Yankees vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 11
nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
NBC, Peacock add third Week 17 game in 2026-27 NFL schedule
Horse Racing: 150th Preakness
When is the 2026 Preakness: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_knicks76ersreax_260511.jpg
Reacting to Embiid’s comments after game four loss
nbc_roto_blakesnell_260511.jpg
Snell had ‘some rust to shake off’ in season debut
nbc_csu_murraymccarthy_260511.jpg
Murray vs. McCarthy QB competition ‘one to watch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Yankees vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 11
nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
NBC, Peacock add third Week 17 game in 2026-27 NFL schedule
Horse Racing: 150th Preakness
When is the 2026 Preakness: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_knicks76ersreax_260511.jpg
Reacting to Embiid’s comments after game four loss
nbc_roto_blakesnell_260511.jpg
Snell had ‘some rust to shake off’ in season debut
nbc_csu_murraymccarthy_260511.jpg
Murray vs. McCarthy QB competition ‘one to watch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Victor Wembanyama will not be suspended or fined following flagrant foul ejection Sunday

  
Published May 11, 2026 01:28 PM

The NBA has completed a review of Victor Wembanyama’s flagrant 2 penalty for an elbow to the neck of Naz Reid and subsequent ejection, and has decided not to proceed with further discipline — no suspension or fine is coming, something first reported by Shams Charania at ESPN and confirmed by NBC Sports.

Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter of Game 2 after he battled with Reid for a rebound and, after securing the ball, threw an elbow that hit Reid in the neck.
Wemby ejected in Game 4 after elbowing Reid
Victor Wembanyama was assessed a Flagrant 2 for elbowing Naz Reid in the first half that led to his first-career ejection from the game.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson stuck up for his star after the game, including saying of a suspension, “There was zero intent … I think it would be ridiculous.” He then went on to say that teams are intentionally very physical with Wembanyama to throw him off his game, and that the Frenchman is allowed to defend himself.

“At some point, he’s going to have to protect himself. We’ve been asking (the officials) to do that now for a while... the lack of protection is really disappointing. At some level, it’s starting to get actually disgusting.”

Despite the feelings in Minnesota, a suspension was never likely — postseason suspensions are based on a points system counting flagrant fouls, and Wemby isn’t close to that mark. This Flagrant 2 gives Wemby two points, but it takes four (another Flagrant 2 or two Fragrant 1 fouls) for him to get there. This is similar to why Nikola Jokic did not come close to a suspension after an altercation and ejection in the first round. (For clarification, flagrant foul points and technical foul points are counted separately, but both can lead to a suspension.) Also, Wembanyama does not have the lengthy history of incidents like this compared to someone such as Draymond Green (despite what Green thinks).

However, no fine for Wembanyama was more of a surprise to many around the league, but was there a reasonable fine the league could have levied that would have been a deterrent in the future? The prospect of a possible future suspension is the real deterrent.

Behind a strong finish from Anthony Edwards and some key late plays from Ayo Dosunmu, the Timberwolves came back on the Spurs to win Game 4, 114-109, to even the series 2-2.
HLs: Wolves fight back to even series with Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves fought tooth and nail with the San Antonio Spurs to even the series in a game that saw Victor Wembanyama ejected and Anthony Edwards dropping 36.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio at 8 ET, you can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama Naz Reid.png Naz Reid
Best of the NBA