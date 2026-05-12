Timberwolves vs. Spurs – NBA Playoffs – Game 5 predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for May 12

The Western Conference series between the Spurs and the Timberwolves is back in San Antonio tonight for Game 5 tonight with the series tied at two games apiece. For those who have yet to hear, Victor Wembanyama has not been suspended by the league for his elbow to the throat of Naz Reid in Game 4. That obviously is a major relief and advantage for the Spurs. They did not wilt but also could not hold off the Timberwolves over the weekend once their leader was sent to the showers. Minnesota wore down San Antonio outscoring them 34-25 in the fourth quarter enroute to a 114-109 win.

Dylan Harper has been a revelation this series. The rookie out of Rutgers has matured steadily throughout the season but his scoring has taken a big step in the postseason. Harper led the Spurs with 24 points in Game 4. Consider taking a look at his point totals for tonight’s game. Rudy Gobert has been a steady presence around the rim for the Timberwolves averaging 10 rebounds and nearly 1.5 blocks per game in the series. He is also averaging 2.5 assists.

It is fair to say the winner tonight will win this series. It may still take seven games, but the winner tonight will take a significant step towards a Western Conference Finals date with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who, oh by the way, have yet to lose a game this postseason. Because tonight is so pivotal, the pressure will be amped up that much more. Which side’s stars can take their team to a new level? Which side’s supporting cast can exceed expectations?

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+320), San Antonio Spurs (-410)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+320), San Antonio Spurs (-410) Spread: Spurs -10.5

Spurs -10.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game opened Spurs -9.5 with the Game Total set at 218.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Anthony Edwards

SG Ayo Dosunmu

C Rudy Gobert

SF Julius Randle

PF Jaden McDaniels

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SG Devin Vassell

PF Victor Wembanyama

SF Julian Champagnie

Injury Report: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game



HLs: Thunder hold off Lakers for 4-0 series sweep The Lakers fought hard but ultimately came up short, as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept Los Angeles in what could be LeBron James' final playoff series.

Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves are 29-15 at home this season

The Spurs are 31-12 on the road this season

The Spurs are 51-39-2 ATS this season

Minnesota is 43-49 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 40 of the Spurs’ 92 games this season (40-52)

The OVER has cashed in 42 of the Timberwolves’ 92 games this season (42-50)

Victor Wembanyama (ejected) played just 12 minutes in Game 4

(ejected) played just 12 minutes in Game 4 Julius Randle has scored 12 points in each of the last 3 games in this series

has scored 12 points in each of the last 3 games in this series Ayo Dosunmu was 3-12 from the field in Game 4

was 3-12 from the field in Game 4 Dosunmui is 7-28 in the series from the field

Julian Champagnie had two steals in each game in Minnesota

had two steals in each game in Minnesota De’Aaron Fox is averaging 4 assists per game in this series

is averaging 4 assists per game in this series Terrence Shannon Jr. was just 3-12 from the field in Game 4

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Timberwolves and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves +10.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Timberwolves +10.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 218.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 218.5 Player Prop: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Spurs’ Dylan Harper 12+ Points (-112).

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