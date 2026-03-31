How to watch New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday lineup features an exciting NBA doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. First at 8:00 PM ET Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in Texas. Then, at 11:00 PM ET it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers . Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7:00 PM on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets Game Preview:

The Knicks officially clinched a playoff spot last night after Philadelphia’s loss to Miami. They’re currently third in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the Boston Celtics.

New York struggled earlier this season, going 2-9 from December 31-January 19, but has managed to turn their season around, winning 23 of 30 games from January 21 to March 24.

But the goal for New York isn’t just to make a deep playoff run.

“We want to get to the Finals. And we should win the Finals. This is sports, and anything can happen. But getting to the Finals, we absolutely got to do,” said Knicks owner James Dolan in January.

The Knicks look to bounce back tonight after dropping back-to-back losses against the Hornets and Thunder.

The Rockets are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 3.5-game lead over the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant has been Houston’s most consistent player, leading the Rockets with 25.9 points per game. Durant, now 37, looks to lead his fifth franchise to the playoffs.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets:

When: Tuesday, March 31

Tuesday, March 31 Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Toyota Center, Houston, TX Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

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What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers - 11:00 PM ET

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.