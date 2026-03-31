How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday lineup features an exciting NBA doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET, when Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. Then, at 11:00 PM ET it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7:00 PM on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

RELATED: NBA Playoff scenarios for Tuesday, March 31 - Lakers, Cavaliers can clinch playoff spots with wins

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers Game Preview:

The Trail Blazers are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2021. Currently ninth in the Western Conference and 1.5-games behind the Clippers, Portland is locked in Play-In Tournament position.

Tonight’s contest is the first of two late-season matchups between the two teams, and the third of four meetings this season, with the Clippers leading 2-0.

The Trail Blazers need to win both remaining matchups (tonight and April 10) and finish with a better conference record to earn the tiebreaker.

“I don’t really look at the standings. I’m not stressed about where we’re going to finish… Even if we’re 10th, we’ve got to play two games and win two games. I believe in us,” said Portland guard Deni Avdija on March 11.

The Clippers, currently on a five-game win streak, are eighth in the West, 6.5 games back of the Rockets.

Kawhi Leonard is on pace for a career high in scoring (28.2 ppg). He leads the team in points, rebounds (6.3 ppg), and steals (1.9)

RELATED: It’s official - NBA formally approves sale of Trail Blazers to a group led by Tom Dundon

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers:

When: Tuesday, March 31

Tuesday, March 31 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: NBA power rankings 2025-26 - Championship tiers are back and San Antonio is on top of them

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.