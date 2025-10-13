How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: TV/live stream info, preview, tip off time

As the NBA begins to ramp up in preseason, we have an exciting matchup on tap.

The defending NBA Champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, travel to Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks for a preseason game Tuesday night on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks team news, preview

The Thunder dominated the league all last season, winning 68 games in the regular season en route to an NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers in seven games. Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won MVP averaging 32.7 points and 6.4 assists per game. Young stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren shined in the postseason and earned big contract extensions this summer. Oklahoma City once again features a deep, versatile rotation with Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort, and Cason Wallace ready to defend their title in 2025-26.

The Bucks for the third straight season got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs a year ago after a 48-34 regular season, losing in five games to the aforementioned Pacers. With the Achilles injury to Damian Lillard forcing him off the floor for the foreseeable future, the Bucks’ front office used every trick in the book to maximize this year’s roster while still having a top three player across the league in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee waived and stretched Lillard’s contract, the largest amount of money to stretch in league history, to sign former Pacers center Myles Turner in free agency. Other key players include Kevin Porter Jr., A.J Green, Gary Trent Jr., and Bobby Portis to provide perimeter shooting around Giannis.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks - TV/stream info

When: Tuesday, Oct. 14

Where: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Time: 8 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

What NBA games are exclusively on Peacock?

Fans can sign up for a paid Peacock subscription or log into their TV provider on NBC to access 100 regular-season games that will be available to watch on Peacock, NBC, plus NBC playoff games, Conference Finals, and the NBA All-Star game. Fans can also watch Sunday Night Basketball on Peacock and NBC starting in January 2026, exclusive Monday games only on Peacock, and Tuesday night doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.