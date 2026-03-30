How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday coverage features a tripleheader. The excitement starts at 7:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia 76ers head to Miami to take on the Heat. Then, at 8:00 PM, the Chicago Bulls go head-to-head with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. At 9:30 PM ET it’s the Detroit Pistons vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 6:00 PM on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

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Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Game Preview:

The 76ers and Heat meet for the third and final time this season. Miami won the first contest on November 23, while Philadelphia won the most recent match-up on February 26.

The 76ers sit seventh in the Eastern Conference after Saturday’s 118-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

In his first game back since missing the previous ten with a pinky injury, Tyrese Maxey finished with 26 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. Joel Embiid, playing in his second game back after missing 13 games with a right oblique strain, scored 29, while Paul George — also in his second game back since serving a 25-game suspension — finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

With eight games remaining and a healthy roster, the 76ers are just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for sixth place.

The Heat are currently ninth in the East, 2.5 games behind the 76ers after falling to Cleveland and Indiana this weekend.

“Two very disappointing losses. I know our guys really want this. I know these last two games, it doesn’t appear that way. We can’t explain it right now,” said Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra after last night’s loss to the Pacers.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat:

When: Monday, March 30

Monday, March 30 Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 76ers at Heat Prediction - Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 PM ET

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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