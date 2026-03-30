How to watch Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader begins at 7:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia 76ers head to Miami to take on the Heat. Then, at 8:00 PM, the Chicago Bulls go head-to-head with the San Antonio Spurs. At 9:30 PM ET, it’s the Detroit Pistons vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 6:00 PM on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

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Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs Game Preview:

For the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the Chicago Bulls will miss the postseason.

The Bulls were eliminated from playoff contention after falling 131-113 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Although the Bulls have made the Play-In Tournament in each of the last three seasons, they haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2022.

“Whether we’re making the playoffs or not, it’s just important that we just finish this thing out the right way. We don’t throw the towel in. We get to play in the NBA for a living. So not taking it for granted and just kind of blowing these last 10 games by,” said guard Josh Giddey ahead of Friday’s contest.

San Antonio has won its last eight straight games. The Spurs have already clinched a playoff berth but have their sights set on the top seed. The team is currently second in the Western Conference, just 2.5 games behind the Thunder.

Victor Wembanyama continues to make his case for MVP. He leads the Spurs in scoring (24.2 ppg), rebounds (11.2 rpg), and leads the league in blocks (3.0 bpg)

Tonight’s game marks the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. San Antonio won the last match-up 121-117 on November 10.

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Monday, March 30

Monday, March 30 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Bulls at Spurs Prediction - Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat - 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 9:30 PM ET

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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