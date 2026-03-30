Bulls at Spurs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

The streaky Spurs ( 56-18) take on the Bulls (29-45) as the extra edition of Peacock’s Monday Night NBA coverage. San Antonio won the only prior meeting of the season in Chicago, 121-117, back in November.

The Spurs have won eight-straight games and 13 of the last 14. San Antonio is streaking at the right time and appear ready to finish with the second-best record in the NBA behind Oklahoma City. In March, the Spurs own the NBA’s best-rated offense and come in at third on defense.

For Chicago, the Bulls have the 22nd-rated offense and 16th-ranked defense this month. The Bulls have lost three consecutive games and five of the previous six. In March, Chicago sports a 5-9 record after going winless in February (0-11). Chicago will likely finish with a bottom 10 record in the league this season as they currently rank ninth.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Bulls at Spurs

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Site: Frost Bank Center

City: San Antonio, TX

Network/Streaming: Peacock

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Game Odds: Bulls at Spurs

The latest odds as of Monday, courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-1800), Chicago Bulls (+1000)

Spread: San Antonio -16.5

Total: O/U 244.5 points

This game opened San Antonio -4.5 with the Total set at 238.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Bulls at Spurs

Chicago Bulls

PG Josh Giddey

SG Tre Jones

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Matas Buzelis

C Nick Richards

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Bulls at Spurs

Chicago Bulls

Nick Richards (elbow) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(elbow) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(ankle) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Anfernee Simons (wrist) is OUT for tonight’s game

(wrist) is OUT for tonight’s game Jaden Ivey (knee) is OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is OUT for tonight’s game Jalen Smith (calf) is OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) is OUT for tonight’s game Zach Collins (toe) is OUT for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Bulls at Spurs

San Antonio is 17-15-1 ATS as a home favorite and 19-14-1 to the Under

San Antonio is 42-31-2 ATS, ranking 3rd-best

San Antonio is 42-33 to the Under, ranking 5th-best

Chicago is 39-35 to the ATS overall

Chicago is 38-36 to the Under overall

Chicago is 14-10 ATS as a road underdog and 14-10 to the Over, ranking 4th-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Bulls and Spurs game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs -18.5 ATS

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 238.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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