76ers at Heat Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 30

The Miami Heat (39-36) and Philadelphia 76ers (41-33) meet on Peacock at 7 PM Eastern in the first of a doubleheader. The two teams have met twice this season, with the Heat winning by 10 points and the 76ers winning by seven. Both matchups were in Philadelphia. This is the final meeting, which will take place in Miami.

Miami has now lost seven of the past eight games with a lone victory over Cleveland. The Heat’s losing streak has gotten so bad that they lost to the Pacers yesterday by double digits. Miami is tied with Charlotte for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament, trailing Orlando by half a game and Philadelphia by two games. During the Heat’s 1-7 skid, Miami ranks 18th in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating, while playing at the fifth-quickest pace. The 76ers play at the third-quickest pace in that same span, so this should be a fun matchup with plenty of points.

Philadelphia has won two-straight games, four of the past five, and six of the previous eight as they are starting to find their footing. The 76ers rank eighth in defensive rating over the past eight games and 16th in offensive rating. However, if you look at the last six teams that the 76ers have beaten, the Nets, Trail Blazers, Kings, Jazz, Bulls, and Hornets, well, it’s not exactly the most impressive list of teams. Philadelphia is 5-5 in its last 10 road games and will be in Miami for the first time all season.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers at Heat

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: Peacock

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Game Odds: 76ers at Heat

The latest odds as of Monday, courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Heat (+110), Philadelphia 76ers (-130)

Spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Total: O/U 247.5 points

This game opened Philadelphia -1.5 with the Total set at 240.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: 76ers at Heat

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid

Miami Heat

PG Daivon Mitchell

SG Tyler Herro

SF Norman Powell (questionable)

PF Andrew Wiggins

C Bam Adebayo

Injury Report: 76ers at Heat

Philadelphia 76ers

None

Miami Heat

Norman Powell (illness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers at Heat

Miami is 45-32-1 ATS, ranking 3rd-best and 21-16 ATS at home, ranking 7th-best

Miami is 7-3 ATS as a home underdog and 6-4 to the Over

Miami is 40-35 to the Under, ranking 6th-best

Miami is 0-3 in the last three home games

Philadelphia is 39-34 ATS, ranking 8th-best and 22-13 ATS on the road, ranking 2nd-best

Philadelphia is 12-3 ATS as a road underdog and 9-6 to the Over

Philadelphia is 38-35 to the Under, ranking 8th-best

Philadelphia is 5-5 in the last 10 road games

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s 76ers and Heat game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers’ Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers -2.5 ATS

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 247.5

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If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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