Top News

nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cowboysteamroll_251118.jpg
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
best_sneakers__908183.jpg
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published November 18, 2025 09:18 AM

The Phoenix Suns go head-to-head with the Portland Trail Blazers in game two of tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader on Peacock. This is the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. Tip-off is at 11:00 PM ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Phoenix Suns:

The Suns’ five-game win streak came to an end after falling 124-122 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Phoenix led by as many as 22 points with less than 10 minutes left in the game before the Hawks bounced back on a 43-19 run. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 34 points in the loss, and Devin Booker added 27 with 7 assists and 2 rebounds.

The four-time All-Star guard leads the Suns in points and is on pace for a career-high year in scoring (28.4 points per game) and field goal percentage (49.5%).

Phoenix has won seven of its last nine matchups.

Portland Trail Blazers:

The Trail Blazers have dropped their last two straight matchups, most recently falling 138-133 to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in overtime. Shaedon Sharpe led the way for Portland with 36 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Deni Avdija — who leads the team in scoring this season — added 29 points with 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

Portland is led by Tiago Splitter, who took over as interim head coach after Chauncey Billups’ arrest on October 23. This is Splitter’s first head coaching role in the NBA. He spent last season as the head coach of the Paris Basketball Club.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets
2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Jokic vs Gilgeous-Alexander
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the NBA’s MVP race as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands firm at No. 1.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18
  • Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18
  • Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Wemby injured, Jalen Johnson providing value in Atlanta
The Hawks forward has exceeded the expectations of many fantasy managers this season, especially after Trae Young went down.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

