How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

The Phoenix Suns go head-to-head with the Portland Trail Blazers in game two of tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader on Peacock. This is the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. Tip-off is at 11:00 PM ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Phoenix Suns:

The Suns’ five-game win streak came to an end after falling 124-122 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Phoenix led by as many as 22 points with less than 10 minutes left in the game before the Hawks bounced back on a 43-19 run. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 34 points in the loss, and Devin Booker added 27 with 7 assists and 2 rebounds.

The four-time All-Star guard leads the Suns in points and is on pace for a career-high year in scoring (28.4 points per game) and field goal percentage (49.5%).

Phoenix has won seven of its last nine matchups.

Portland Trail Blazers:

The Trail Blazers have dropped their last two straight matchups, most recently falling 138-133 to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in overtime. Shaedon Sharpe led the way for Portland with 36 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Deni Avdija — who leads the team in scoring this season — added 29 points with 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

Portland is led by Tiago Splitter, who took over as interim head coach after Chauncey Billups’ arrest on October 23. This is Splitter’s first head coaching role in the NBA. He spent last season as the head coach of the Paris Basketball Club.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18

Tonight, Tuesday, November 18 Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18

Tonight, Tuesday, November 18 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

Peacock ScoreCard: Suns vs Trail Blazers

Peacock ScoreCard turns the NBA into an interactive experience. Pick from a selection of premade cards based on what you think will happen during the game. Earn leaderboard points and see how you rank against other viewers in real-time. Click here to get started.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.