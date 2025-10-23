NBA places Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier on leave

The NBA’s previous clearance of Terry Rozier is looking worse by the minute.

Both Rozier, a guard with the Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups have been placed on leave by the NBA, on the same day a sweeping indictment resulted in gambling-related charges against both of them.

“We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced,” the NBA said in a statement, via Sports Business Journal. “Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

The real question is what the top priority becomes once the NBA (or the NFL, inevitably) is aware of this type of threat to the integrity of the game. Will it be to air out the dirty laundry? Or to plug the rabbit hole with cement?

Again, the NBA previously cleared Rozier. And the federal government now believes it has sufficient proof to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The integrity of the game is paramount to NBA players, but so is the presumption of innocence, and both are hindered when player popularity is misused to gain attention,” the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. “We will ensure our members are protected and afforded their due process rights through this process.”

That’s appropriate. Still, the mere existence of these charges puts a cloud over the league.

Billups allegedly was involved in a rigged poker game that used the Hall of Fame as a draw for its marks. Rozier allegedly was involved in a conspiracy to win “unders” wagers on his prop bets by exiting a game early due to injury while sharing information in advance regarding his intent to do so.

“We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year,” attorney Jim Trusty said, via SBJ. “A long time ago we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel. It is unfortunate that instead of allowing him to self surrender they opted for a photo op. They wanted the misplaced glory of embarrassing a professional athlete with a perp walk.

“That tells you a lot about the motivations in this case. They appear to be taking the word of spectacularly in-credible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight.”

Prosecutors usually don’t push forward with cases they don’t believe they can win. Billups and Rozier are nevertheless presumed innocent. Barring a dismissal of the charges or a plea deal, their innocence or lack thereof will be determined by a jury.

The stakes in this one are very high, for Rozier, for Billups, and for the NBA.