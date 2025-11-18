How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock for tonight’s thrilling Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader. The action starts at 8:00 PM ET when the Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs. Then, at 11:00 PM, the Phoenix Suns go head-to-head with the Portland Trail Blazers. Live coverage tonight begins at 7:30 PM. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Memphis Grizzlies:

The Grizzlies have lost eight of their last nine games, including the last four straight matchups. Saturday’s 108-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers delivered an additional blow as Ja Morant left early in the first quarter with a right calf strain. The team announced later on Monday that he is expected to be out for at least two weeks.

Zach Edey’s return was one bright spot for the Grizzlies. The second-year center had 13 points and 7 rebounds in his season debut, after undergoing ankle surgery in June.

However, the team is still struggling without its key players.

The Grizzlies announced on Nov. 11 that Brandon Clarke is expected to return from his right knee injury in 6 to 9 weeks. Ty Jerome has yet to play this season since sustaining a right calf injury in the preseason.

San Antonio Spurs:

The Spurs, currently 9-4, are off to their best start since the 2016-2017 season, after defeating the Sacramento Kings 123-110 on Sunday. De’Aron Fox led the team with 28 points and 11 assists. The 2023 All-Star is averaging 22 points per game so far this season, despite missing the first eight games with a right hamstring injury.

Victor Wembanyama did not play on Sunday and is expected to be out for the next two to three weeks after suffering a left calf strain in Friday’s loss against Golden State.

Second-year guard Stephon Castle will also be out tonight after sustaining a left hip injury in Sunday’s win.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18

Tonight, Tuesday, November 18 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18

Tonight, Tuesday, November 18 Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

