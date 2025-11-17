2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Jokic vs Gilgeous-Alexander

For the first time all season, there is a new favorite for MVP! Nikola Jokic has overtaken Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after scoring 32, 35, 55, and 27 points over his last four games. However, Jokic isn’t my No. 1 for MVP.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+225) Points Per Game: 32.6 (3rd)

Assists Per Game: 6.6 (16th)

Rebounds Per Game: 5.1 RPG (T-92nd)

Despite not being the favorite at DraftKings, I still rank Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the top dog in the MVP race. SGA has played 30 or fewer minutes in four of his last five games and seven of the past nine games. Despite playing fewer minutes due to blowing out opponents, SGA has scored 30 or more points in eight of those nine games.

Oklahoma City has the best record in the NBA at 13-1 with a two-point loss as the only blemish. The Thunder are on their second five-game winning streak and play three consecutive opponents that are below .500, so I think there is some value on SGA at +225 to win MVP. His odds will likely go below +200 over the next week and when Jalen Williams comes back, Oklahoma City and SGA can be even better.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+200) Points Per Game: 28.7 (7th)

Rebounds Per Game: 13.0 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 10.9 (1st)

The newest odds leader is on fire in November. Nikola Jokic has torn through the last seven opponents for a 7-0 record as he’s averaged 34.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, and 33.7 minutes per game. Jokic lit up the scoreboard for 55 points in a win over the Clippers, which vaulted Jokic into the top spot for MVP odds.

In November, Jokic is shooting 71.4% from the field, 54.5% from three, and 88% from the free-throw line. In October, Jokic was hitting 59.1% of his field goal attempts, 23.8% of his threes, and 86.4% of his free-throws. Clearly, Jokic has found his shooting form and while the triple-doubles have slowed up (3 in last 10 games), he is dominating on every level.

3. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+400) Points Per Game: 34.4 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 8.9 (19th)

Rebounds Per Game: 8.9 (5th)

Luka Doncic is coming off another monster night of 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists against the Bucks (119-95 win). The Lakers are 10-4 and won eight of the past 10 games as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 34.4 points per game, along with top 15 ranks in rebounds (8.9) and assists (8.9).

Doncic has six double-doubles and one triple-double of the season over the second-most minutes per game oh his career (37.1). If Doncic can exceed his career-high minutes pee game of 37.5, there is an avenue to MVP, especially if he leads the league in scoring.

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+750) Points Per Game: 26.2 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.9 (2nd)

Blocks Per Game: 3.6 (1st)

Victor Wembanyama moves back up a spot for me after erupting for 38, 31, and 26 points over the last three games. In that span, Wemby recorded two double-doubles, and one triple-double to extend his double-double streak to four games.

Wemby posted a 31-point triple-double with 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a loss to the Warriors. That was his first triple-double of the season and his ninth double-double on the year as the Spurs fell to 9-4 with two consecutive losses to the Warriors. Five of the Spurs next six opponents have winning records, so San Antonio will be put to the test since six of their nine wins have come against teams .500 or below.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+900) Points Per Game: 32.6 (2nd)

Rebounds Per Game: 11.3 (6th)

Assists Per Game: 7.1 (13th)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP chatter has started to cool off a bit as his odds have decreased each of the past two weeks, but that’s because Milwaukee is 5-5 over the last 10 games. After a 4-1 start, the Bucks have alternated wins and losses over the past 10 games, failing to put together a winning streak or losing streak in that span.

At 8-6, there is no need for urgency, but with the next opponents on the schedule all likely playoff or play-in teams: Cleveland, Philadelphia, Detroit, Portland, Miami, and New York — that time to panic may come sooner than later for the Bucks.

Stock Up

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (+8000) Points Per Game: 23.0 (23rd)

Rebounds Per Game: 10.3 (9th)

Assists Per Game: 7.4 (12th)

Last week it was Cade Cunningham (+3500) who was the biggest riser, the week prior was Tyrese Maxey (+5000) — this week it is Alperen Sengun.

Cunningham and Maxey still have the same odds, while Sengun moved from +15000 to +8000, nearly cutting his odds in half. Sengun has double-doubled in four consecutive games and seven out of the past eight to go along with 20 or more points in six of those games.

The Rockets are 9-1 in the past 10 games, and that is likely the largest reason to why Sengun’s odds are on the move. Another would just be his stellar play putting up baby-Jokic numbers of 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, ranking top 25 across the board. Sengun is playing over five more minutes per game this season and it’s resulting in his assists jumping from 4.9 to 7.4 and points from 19.1 to 23.0 over 12 games.

Stock Down

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (+10000) Points Per Game: 27.3

Rebounds Per Game: 4.6

Assists Per Game: 3.7

Anthony Edwards came back and played six games for Minnesota posting a 4-2 record. Yet, his odds moved from +8000 to +10000 mostly because the four wins came against Utah and Sacramento — two teams combined for 8-19 record.

The two losses came against the Nuggets and Knicks, and he combined for 41 points in those games, so I agree with the movement. In wins this season, Edwards averages 33.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, but in losses, his points drastically drop to 24.0 points, while posting similar assists (5.3) and rebounding (4.7) numbers. Minnesota will need more consistency from Edwards night in and night out if they want to be a top-four seed and if he wants MVP votes.

