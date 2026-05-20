How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: TV, live stream info for Western Conference Finals

The 2026 NBA playoffs continue tonight on NBC and Peacock as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, in game two of the Western Conference Finals. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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RELATED: Wemby leads Spurs to epic Game 1 win in double OT

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

The San Antonio Spurs handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their first loss of the playoffs, with a 122-115 double overtime victory on Monday night. Wembanyama finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

OH MY VICTOR ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nRrv5pYCd8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 19, 2026

“The message would be that we as a team are ready to go in any environment in any place against anybody,” said the reigning Defensive Player of the Year after the win. “And even though we still got a lot to learn, our effort should be over anyone else’s, and tonight, we were relentless.”

Dylan Harper had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Stephon Castle finished with 17 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds.

What’s next for Victor Wembanyama after historic Game 1 performance? The Spurs sensation stole the show on the night that Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his Most Valuable Player trophy.

The Thunder were outrebounded 61-40 on Monday night.

Alex Caruso scored 31 off the bench. Jalen Williams, who returned to the lineup after missing six games with a left hamstring strain, had 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 12 assists.

“Obviously, I wasn’t able to bring my best game tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. “That’s how it goes sometimes. Sometimes you’re your best version, sometimes you’re not. You’ve got to roll with the punches, don’t get discouraged, and stay true to who you are.”

RELATED: New York comes back from 22 down in fourth to take Game 1 in OT behind 38 from Brunson

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, May 20

Tonight, Wednesday, May 20 Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Castle speaks on Spurs’ composure in 2OT win:

Castle speaks on Spurs' composure in 2OT win Stephon Castle speaks with reporters to discuss the Spurs' execution in crunch time and the composure shown by San Antonio that was vital in surviving a double OT win over OKC to tip off the Western Conference Finals.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.