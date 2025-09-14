Ime Udoka says Rockets’ fifth starter to be decided during training camp

Fred VanVleet. Amen Thompson. Kevin Durant. Alperen Sengun.

Four of the starting five for the Houston Rockets are locked in, but coach Ime Udoka has a deep roster and can go a lot of other directions with that fifth spot — and it’s something he could change game-to-game depending upon matchups. Udoka told Ben DuBose of RocketsWire that he wanted this to play out in training camp, then make his call (hat tip Hoops Rumors).

“It’s to be determined. I do think Jabari (Smith Jr.) showed tremendous growth this offseason, and obviously he started the majority of his time here, before the injury. But we’ll take a look at everything. We feel we have incredible depth this year and a lot of versatility, so we could go a number of different ways, as far as that. I think some of that will be proven in training camp.”

Smith is the most logical person to be the fifth starter, giving the Rockets both size and shooting. Smith averaged 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, in 39 games as a starter last season. Then Smith fractured his hand, Thompson was moved into the starting lineup to replace him, and by the time Smith was healthy, there was no way Thompson was coming out of the starting lineup. That said, Smith thrived in a bench role averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game in fewer minutes.

If he wants to go with size, Udoka could start Steven Adams at the five next to Sengun, they played well off each other last season. If Udoka wants a more traditional wing in that mix, Dorian Finney-Smith is a strong two-way player, plus there is Jeff Green on the roster.

This is what training camp is for — nobody goes in with all the answers, the best teams are open to possibilities. In the end, Smith likely gets the job, but there will be some interesting things to watch in Rockets training camp beyond Kevin Durant.