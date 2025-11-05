 Skip navigation
Ja Morant trade value, interest low but Kings, Timberwolves reportedly monitoring situation

  
Published November 5, 2025 11:52 AM

Memphis has stumbled out of the gate to a 3-5 record with a bottom-10 offense and defense. Then came the reality-TV level unnecessary drama: Star Ja Morant had a low-effort game against the Lakers (check out the video), new Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo believes in being direct and calling out players letting the team down and did so with Morant in the locker room, Morant responded by throwingthe coaches under the bus, which led to him being suspended for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Things have not looked much better since.

In the NBA, an unhappy star inevitably leads to trade speculation. That has happened here. However, there is not much of a market around the league in trading for Morant, multiple front office sources told NBC Sports. There are concerns about whether he is still an All-Star-level player, and how his personality and ball-dominant style would fit on a lot of rosters. That said, there is always some level of interest in picking up a player — especially a popular one, someone a team’s marketing arm can sell and boost ticket sales — on a lowball offer, or a team open to trading a problem star for a problem star. The challenge becomes that if Memphis is ever going to consider parting with the face of the franchise, it will want a massive haul in return, and that market is not out there.

Teams are at least keeping their eye on what is happening in Memphis, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic.

“There is still no shortage of teams that will continue monitoring his situation. The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies’ next opponent, the Houston Rockets, need a point guard after losing Fred Van Vleet to a torn ACL in the preseason but, per a team source, are unlikely to pursue him.”

Morant’s contract is not the issue. He is making $39.5 million this season and has two years, $87.1 million remaining after this season, reasonable numbers if a team still considers Morant an All-Star. Morant can still put up numbers, averaging 20.4 points and 7.1 assists a game this season.

Memphis would be wise to wait until they get healthy — center Zach Edey is near a return, and this team badly misses Scottie Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome for spacing — before making any decisions. Give Iisalo a chance as he starts to get back key players who better fit his system. Then, if that doesn’t work, there will be hard conversations to have about him, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the roster.

For right now, Memphis is just trying to get itself right, and the rest of the league is watching this play out. As we get closer to the trade deadline in February, the situation may change, but this is more likely an offseason kind of move. If we see a change at all.

