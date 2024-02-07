 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Malukas 2024 livery - back corner front page.jpg
Second of three Arrow McLaren liveries features David Malukas’ papaya and blue IndyCar
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Super Bowl
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?
Super Bowl
Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_danmarinointv_240207.jpg
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
nbc_pft_derrickbrooksintv_240207.jpg
Hall of Fame LB Brooks: Tackling is a ‘lost art’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Malukas 2024 livery - back corner front page.jpg
Second of three Arrow McLaren liveries features David Malukas’ papaya and blue IndyCar
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Super Bowl
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?
Super Bowl
Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_danmarinointv_240207.jpg
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
nbc_pft_derrickbrooksintv_240207.jpg
Hall of Fame LB Brooks: Tackling is a ‘lost art’
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jazz reportedly trade Simone Fontecchio to Pistons for Knox, high second-round pick

  
Published February 7, 2024 01:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 06: Simone Fontecchio #16 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on February 06, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Making a true Italian in Simone Fontecchio play in Little Ceasers Pizza Arnea every night seems cruel, but here we are.

The Utah Jazz are trading Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and a high second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That pick is actually the best of the Wizards’ or Grizzlies’ second-round picks, which means it probably falls in the 31-35 range. That, for the rebuilding Jazz, is more valuable than Fontecchio. (Knox just makes the money work in the trade, he will have to earn rotation minutes in Utah.)

Fontecchio, 28, can play, he has looked like a solid rotation player in Utah and earned his way into the Jazz starting lineup. He is a 6'8" wing averaging 8.9 points a game, shooting 39.1% from 3. He is also in the final year of his contract and heading into restricted free agency. If the Pistons like what they see for the rest of this season, they can retain him.

For the rebuilding Pistons, was getting the Bird rights of a 28-year-old wing more valuable than a high second-round pick? Not that you can ever have enough shooting on the wing, and they can re-sign him at a fair price, but that was a quality pick Detroit just gave up. Something to watch, it gives the Pistons wing depth if they trade Bojan Bogdanovic at the deadline or next offseason.

Mentions
Simone Fontecchio HS.jpg Simone Fontecchio Kevin Knox (1).png Kevin Knox II Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons