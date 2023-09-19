 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Ohtani has elbow surgery. His doctor expects hitting return by opening day ’24 and pitching by ’25
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence leads Chase Sexton.JPG
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Chicagoland Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
american_european_flags_1920.jpg
Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
nbc_edge_bigtenbettingpreviewv2_230919.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 4 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Ohtani has elbow surgery. His doctor expects hitting return by opening day ’24 and pitching by ’25
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence leads Chase Sexton.JPG
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Chicagoland Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
american_european_flags_1920.jpg
Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
nbc_edge_bigtenbettingpreviewv2_230919.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 4 slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Collins thanks Atlanta, its fans, adds ‘my growth here is being stunted’

  
Published September 19, 2023 06:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Play-In Tournament

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 11: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates after a play against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

John Collins’ role had been shrinking for years in Atlanta. He was disappearing from the offense, as evidenced by his usage rate dipping lower each of the past four years. He also wasn’t doing anything on the court to turn that dynamic around, so this offseason the Hawks finally traded Collins in a salary dump move to Utah.

Collins said goodbye to Atlanta in an Instagram post that included him saying he felt his growth in Atlanta was “stunted.”
ATL…..I know….. I took my time with this one. But this one definitely stung. Being thrown into this fire as a kid, having no clue of the journey in front of me. It’s amazing how 6 years can fly by. Atlanta, Thank you for the Swag, the Culture, the LOVE, and thank you for embracing the kid with open arms. Atlanta thank you for never taking it easy on me. Because I am proud to leave you as a man! 🍑❤️

To the Organization. Thank you for sticking with me, even at my lowest. Thank you for allowing me a place to grow. But as I see, it is this hawks time to fly away from the nest. As my growth here is being stunted. 🕊️

To all of my brothers and OG’s that I’ve been blessed to share the court with, y’all all know how I’m rockin….🤞🏽4L

Collins will get the chance to show he was stunted and can do more in his new home in Utah, where he will get plenty of run in a big front line Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen. However, lurking in the background is just drafted Taylor Hendricks, who the Jazz think could be their long-term future at the four. As Hendricks develops he will get more opportunities because of his projected defense and ability to hit the three — things the Jazz want to see from Collins.

Collins has three years and $78.5 million guaranteed on his contract, with the final year of that being a player option.

Mentions
Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks john collins.png John Collins