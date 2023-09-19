John Collins thanks Atlanta, its fans, adds ‘my growth here is being stunted’

John Collins’ role had been shrinking for years in Atlanta. He was disappearing from the offense, as evidenced by his usage rate dipping lower each of the past four years. He also wasn’t doing anything on the court to turn that dynamic around, so this offseason the Hawks finally traded Collins in a salary dump move to Utah.

Collins said goodbye to Atlanta in an Instagram post that included him saying he felt his growth in Atlanta was “stunted.”

ATL…..I know….. I took my time with this one. But this one definitely stung. Being thrown into this fire as a kid, having no clue of the journey in front of me. It’s amazing how 6 years can fly by. Atlanta, Thank you for the Swag, the Culture, the LOVE, and thank you for embracing the kid with open arms. Atlanta thank you for never taking it easy on me. Because I am proud to leave you as a man! 🍑❤️

To the Organization. Thank you for sticking with me, even at my lowest. Thank you for allowing me a place to grow. But as I see, it is this hawks time to fly away from the nest. As my growth here is being stunted. 🕊️

To all of my brothers and OG’s that I’ve been blessed to share the court with, y’all all know how I’m rockin….🤞🏽4L

Collins will get the chance to show he was stunted and can do more in his new home in Utah, where he will get plenty of run in a big front line Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen. However, lurking in the background is just drafted Taylor Hendricks, who the Jazz think could be their long-term future at the four. As Hendricks develops he will get more opportunities because of his projected defense and ability to hit the three — things the Jazz want to see from Collins.

Collins has three years and $78.5 million guaranteed on his contract, with the final year of that being a player option.