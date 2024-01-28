Julius Randle shoulder dislocation casts shadow over Knicks’ big win against Heat

This was supposed to be a “why can’t we make a postseason run like them?” moment for the resurgent Knicks, who knocked off the defending Eastern Conference Champion Heat Saturday 125-109.

However, Julius Randle’s shoulder injury in the fourth quarter cast a shadow over everything.

The injury occurred when Randle drove for a layup and Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried to draw the charge — it’s the kind of play that happens several times a game, but Randle seemed to injure his shoulder when he put out his hand to brace his landing.

Julius Randle has suffered an apparent right shoulder injury and will NOT return to tonight's game.



Wishing Randle the best 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tohr84V3hp — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) January 27, 2024

It was pretty clearly a dislocation or subluxation the way Randle reacted and held his arm. Randle left and did not return to the game, and after the game it was reported by multiple sources he suffered a dislocated shoulder. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that the X-rays “didn’t show much damage,” but that the MRI is far more telling in these cases because the lingering issues are more soft-tissue.

Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes — who has an extensive database of NBA injuries over the years — suggests Randle could be out around a month if this is a full dislocation.

Re: Julius Randle: The primary concern after a shoulder dislocation is the associated soft tissue damage (ligaments, labrum, etc.) which will ultimately dictate treatment options. Average time lost for in-season nondescript shoulder dislocations is 31 days (11.7 games). — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 27, 2024

Randle is playing at an All-Star level this season averaging 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game for the Knicks. The Knicks outscore their opponents by six points per 100 possessions when he is on the court this season.

Randle had 19 points and nine rebounds in the 32 minutes he did play before his injury Saturday. It was another standout performance from Jalen Brunson, who scored 32 with eight assists, and newcomer OG Anunoby added 19. The Knicks are now 12-2 since the Knicks traded for Anunoby and now sit fourth in the East.