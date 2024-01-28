 Skip navigation
Julius Randle shoulder dislocation casts shadow over Knicks’ big win against Heat

  
Published January 27, 2024 07:35 PM
Miami Heat v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks reacts after an injury against the Miami Heat in the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Heat 125-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This was supposed to be a “why can’t we make a postseason run like them?” moment for the resurgent Knicks, who knocked off the defending Eastern Conference Champion Heat Saturday 125-109.

However, Julius Randle’s shoulder injury in the fourth quarter cast a shadow over everything.

The injury occurred when Randle drove for a layup and Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried to draw the charge — it’s the kind of play that happens several times a game, but Randle seemed to injure his shoulder when he put out his hand to brace his landing.

It was pretty clearly a dislocation or subluxation the way Randle reacted and held his arm. Randle left and did not return to the game, and after the game it was reported by multiple sources he suffered a dislocated shoulder. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that the X-rays “didn’t show much damage,” but that the MRI is far more telling in these cases because the lingering issues are more soft-tissue.

Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes — who has an extensive database of NBA injuries over the years — suggests Randle could be out around a month if this is a full dislocation.

Randle is playing at an All-Star level this season averaging 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game for the Knicks. The Knicks outscore their opponents by six points per 100 possessions when he is on the court this season.

Randle had 19 points and nine rebounds in the 32 minutes he did play before his injury Saturday. It was another standout performance from Jalen Brunson, who scored 32 with eight assists, and newcomer OG Anunoby added 19. The Knicks are now 12-2 since the Knicks traded for Anunoby and now sit fourth in the East.

