2026 NBA Sixth Man of the Year predictions: Keldon Johnson, Jaime Jaquez Jr. in tight race

Every day this week, the NBC Sports NBA writing crew is breaking down the league’s individual postseason awards and giving you their thoughts and predictions. We’ve done MVP, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Today, let’s get into Sixth Man of the Year. Here’s where we stand.

Sixth Man of the Year

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports Lead NBA Writer: Keldon Johnson

While statistics matter to me in what was a tight race between the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson and the Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., it was the tone Johnson set, the way he leads in the San Antonio locker room, that was the difference. He’s the longest-serving Spur on the roster, and the positive vibes in the locker room start with him. Pair that with his highly efficient shooting and he gets my vote. But just barely.

If it weren’t for Ajay Mitchell missing so many games in the middle of the season, he would have won this award for me.

Jay Coucher, NBC Sports Lead Betting Analyst: Keldon Johnson

This could have been Ajay Mitchell’s or Isaiah Stewart’s award but both have missed significant time. It likely comes down to Johnson or Jaime Jaquez Jr. Give the edge to Keldon for far superior efficiency (62.5% true shooting vs. Jaquez’s 56.1%) and his team being likely to finish 15+ wins ahead of Jaquez’s in the standings.

Raphielle Johnson, NBC Sports Fantasy basketball lead analyst: Keldon Johnson

Johnson’s production off the bench is one reason why the Spurs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. He’s averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, leading the way for a team that ranks ninth in the league in bench scoring (41.4 ppg).

Eric Samulski, MLB/NBA Writer, NBC Sports: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

To me, this is a two-man race between Jaquez and Keldon Johnson. Jaquez averages more points per game, more steals per game, 0.2 fewer rebounds per game, and 3.3 more assists per game. Jaquez also had stretches during the season where he was the offensive engine for the Heat when Tyler Herro or Norman Powell were out. I know the Spurs were a better team than the Heat, but I think the Heat don’t even make the play-in tournament without Jaquez.

