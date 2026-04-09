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NBA Game Highlights

NBA Playoff scenarios for Thursday, April 9: Boston can lock up two seed with win over Knicks

  
Published April 9, 2026 11:11 AM

The playoff scenarios on the line Thursday night are not that thrilling, but there are games that will have big impacts on the final seeding. Here is what you need to know.

Playoff Scenarios

Boston clinches the No. 2 seed in the East and the Atlantic Division crown with a win over the Knicks. Boston is going to be the No. 2 seed and the Atlantic Division champ regardless — it would have to lose out and New York would have to win out to flip that — but it all can become official tonight.

Games to Watch

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Toronto is one of five teams in the East that can finish anywhere from No. 5 to No. 9, with just two games separating them. Toronto currently sits as the No. 6 seed, avoiding the play-in, but it needs wins to stay there and this is a critical one. Miami is likely to be the No. 10 seed, but it has a chance to climb a spot or two if it wins out. The Heat had a players-only meeting after their last loss, we’ll see if that has any impact tonight.

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Video

While Boston can lock up the No. 2 seed, this game matters more to the Knicks, which is now just half a game up on Cleveland, which sits fourth in the East. This game is a potential second-round playoff showdown, however, if Boston wins on the road it becomes much more possible it is not and Cleveland would jump up to third in the East by season’s end.

Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET, League Pass

Both teams are in a playoff chase and need wins. Philadelphia is currently eighth in the East but could finish anywhere from fifth to 10th depending on how the final three games shake out — the 76ers desperately need wins. Houston appears headed for a 4/5 showdown with the shorthanded Lakers in the first round, though it could finish as high as third (which would require an unlikely collapse by Denver). The Rockets need a couple wins down the stretch to have home court against the Lakers in the first round, the teams are currently tied.

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