Kings reportedly sign Nerlens Noel to add depth at center

  • Kurt Helin,
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 19, 2023 08:10 AM
Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel

Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have an All-NBA center locked in at the top of the rotation in Domantas Sabonis.

After that, things get a little thin. Sacramento can go big with Alex Len or small and slide Trey Lyles or Harrison Barnes to the five. Enter Nerlens Noel, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Kings, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Noel played 17 games between Detroit and Brooklyn last season, with the Pistons waiving him and the Nets picking him up. He provides some rim protection off the bench but very little, if any, offense (he averaged 2.1 points per game last season and 7.1 per game for his career).

For the Kings, this is a solid deep bench pickup. If we see a lot of Noel on the floor next season, it’s a sign of much bigger problems in Sacramento.