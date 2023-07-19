Kings reportedly sign Nerlens Noel to add depth at center

The Sacramento Kings have an All-NBA center locked in at the top of the rotation in Domantas Sabonis.

After that, things get a little thin. Sacramento can go big with Alex Len or small and slide Trey Lyles or Harrison Barnes to the five. Enter Nerlens Noel, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Kings, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel has agreed on a one-year, $3.1M deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Noel gives the Kings a defensive presence in the frontline rotation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2023

Noel played 17 games between Detroit and Brooklyn last season, with the Pistons waiving him and the Nets picking him up. He provides some rim protection off the bench but very little, if any, offense (he averaged 2.1 points per game last season and 7.1 per game for his career).

For the Kings, this is a solid deep bench pickup. If we see a lot of Noel on the floor next season, it’s a sign of much bigger problems in Sacramento.