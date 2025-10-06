 Skip navigation
Knicks reportedly shopping Pacome Dadiet so they can keep both Brogdon, Shamet

  
Published October 5, 2025 11:13 PM

From the moment the Knicks signed Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, it was clear another move was coming. The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron and cannot keep the two guards without trading someone else away to create cap room.

That person may be Pacome Dadiet, reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line.

“The focus for that trade has been on former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet ever since the Knicks signed the two veterans to Exhibit 9 contracts. Sources tell The Stein Line that Knicks, in fact, have indeed already called several teams to gauge interest in Dadiet.”

Dadiet was a first-round pick of the Knicks a year ago, a developmental project on the wing who appeared in just 18 games for New York. Dadiet showed flashes in the Knicks’ opener at the Las Vegas Summer League, scoring 17 points, but he only played in a couple of games and had a foot issue.

Dadiet is set to make $2.8 million this season, and the Knicks have yet to pick up the team options on the next two years. There are teams willing to take a flyer on Dadiet at that price, but they will likely squeeze the Knicks for a second-round pick since they are taking on the salary.

If the Knicks can’t find a trade for Dadiet or another player, they will have to let one of Brogdon or Shamet go before the season starts.

