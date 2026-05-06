Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt suffers gruesome pinky dislocation, expected to miss time

Jarred Vanderbilt’s dislocation of his right pinky finger is so gruesome we’re not going to show any video of the injury here, we’ll let the reaction of the Thunder bench sum it up.

The Thunder's reaction to Jarred Vanderbilt's hand injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/k9qHwGXyh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2026

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick confirmed it is a full dislocation and called it a “freak injury.” As noted by Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes, a standard dislocation of the pinky doesn’t result in lost time, but if this is also a fracture (or the bone broke through the skin), then he is likely out for most or all of this series.

The injury occurred in the first half when he leapt to attempt to block an alley-oop for Chet Holmgren, and his right pinky hit the backboard as swung to block the ball. He instantly went to the ground in great pain.

Vanderbilt is one of the Lakers’ best perimeter defenders, a 6'8" wing who can guard multiple positions, and he will be missed in a series against the deep Thunder. Against Houston in the first round, Vanderbilt averaged 13.4 minutes a game, giving the team 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, but he was benched for much of Game 6. Because he is not much of an offensive threat, it becomes hard for Redick to keep him on the court in some situations.

The Thunder took Game 1 on their home court, 108-90.