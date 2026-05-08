How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s NBA playoff game

The 2026 NBA playoffs action continues this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock when the San Antonio Spurs go head-to-head with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves:

When: Sunday, May 10

Sunday, May 10 Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

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How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds, such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.